Aston Villa have agreed to trigger Milot Rashica’s release clause

Aston Villa have been linked with a move for the Werder Bremen attacker Milot Rashica this summer.

According to Birmingham Mail, the Premier League club have now agreed to pay the 24-year-old’s release clause. Rashica has a release clause of around £20.5 million.





However, the attacker is demanding wages of around £40,000 per week and Aston Villa are reluctant to pay him that kind of money.

It will be interesting to see if the Bundesliga attacker decides to lower his wage demands in order for the move to go through.

Rashica has done well in Germany and he could prove to be a quality addition to team Smith’s attack. Aston Villa have already improved their attack with the signings of Watkins and Traore. Rashica would complete their front three if he joins the club.

Aston Villa were mediocre in the attack last year and they barely managed to survive the drop. If they manage to improve their attack significantly before the window closes, it could help them secure a respectable finish in the Premier League this season.

The 24-year-old attacker can play in the wide areas as well as an attacking midfielder. He managed to score 11 goals and pick up 8 assists last season.