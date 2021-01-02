Aston Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez reacts to Paul Pogba’s penalty incident

Emiliano Martinez took to social networking site Twitter to express his reaction to Paul Pogba’s penalty incident after Aston Villa lost 2-1 against Manchester United on Friday night at Old Trafford.

Anthony Martial gave United the lead before half-time with a stooping header. In the second half, Bertrand Traore restored parity with a calm finish.





However, in the 61st minute, Bruno Fernandes scored from the spot to punish Douglas Luiz’s clip on Paul Pogba.

It was a controversial decision, no doubt, and several replays suggested that there was no contact / minimal touch from Luiz on Pogba. However, after a thorough check from VAR, United were awarded the penalty.

Martinez, the summer signing from Arsenal, took to Twitter to express his reaction after the game.

Highlight of the game 😡 https://t.co/GZZJhCOsMs — Emi Martínez (@emimartinezz1) January 1, 2021

Villa boss Dean Smith was left frustrated with the decision as well. He claimed that Pogba “tripped himself” and that the video assistant referee should have asked on-pitch official Michael Oliver to review his decision.

The visitors were unfortunate not to have left Old Trafford with at least a point from such an entertaining game. Martinez was simply outstanding on the night for Villa, as he made some crucial saves.

Fernandes has now scored his 11th goal of the season, of which five have come from the spot.

In fact, since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was appointed two years ago, the Red Devils have won 27 penalties in the Premier League, and 42 in all competitions.

Villa remain sixth in the league table with 26 points, three points behind fourth-placed Everton, having played a game less.