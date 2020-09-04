Aston Villa ‘front of the queue’ to sign Callum Wilson

Following the capture of Matty Cash from Nottingham Forest, Aston Villa are looking to make more additions to their squad ahead of the new season.

Bolstering the forward department is one of Dean Smith’s top priorities this summer, and Villa have been linked with a host of strikers.





According to Matt Law of The Telegraph, Villa have made a £15m, plus £5m in add ons, offer for AFC Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson.

However, the bid was rejected immediately, with the Cherries demanding a fee in the region of £17m as a fixed fee.

He added that Villa are at the front of the queue for Wilson, but there could be strong competition from rival Premier League clubs, especially Newcastle United.

Villa's bid has pushed them to the front of the queue for Wilson but Newcastle still interested. Now all about who can agree a deal with Bournemouth. — Matt Law (@Matt_Law_DT) September 4, 2020

Sky Sports journalist Keith Downie also tweeted:

Bournemouth have turned down a bid totalling £20m (15 + 5) from Aston Villa for Newcastle target Callum Wilson. Newcastle remain interested in the striker #NUFC #AVFC — Keith Downie (@SkySports_Keith) September 4, 2020

#avfc have seen an offer for Callum Wilson rejected by #bournemouth. Bid was £13-15m with significant add ons. The two clubs are still talking. — Rob Dorsett (@RobDorsettSky) September 4, 2020

It seems Villa are still in negotiations with the club, and they are more likely to broker a deal unless other rival clubs come up with tempting offers.

Newcastle are looking to structure a deal for Wilson involving Matt Ritchie who would be going in the other direction.

According to reports from Sky Sports, Fulham, West Ham and Tottenham remain interested in signing the 28-year-old striker who wants to stay in the Premier League.

Fulham have done some excellent business so far, and it remains to be seen whether they can make a late move to sign Wilson.

Wilson has scored 67 goals in 180 Bournemouth appearances since joining the club from Coventry in 2014.