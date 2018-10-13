Aston Villa forward Keinan Davis provides latest injury update

The 2018/19 campaign is going from bad to worse for Aston Villa forward Keinan Davis.
The 20-year-old attacker revealed last month that he returned to training following a long-standing groin problem that has stunted his development.
The versatile forward, who can play on either flank , behind the striker or up front, is a massive talent for the club. He broke into the Villa first team last season making 28 appearances where he scored two goals, and created another four.
He only returned to training last month, but it seems he has aggravated the same injury problem. The youngster has confirmed on Twitter that he has undergone an operation, and that he hopes to get back on the pitch shortly.
Surgery went well today, just hoping I’ll be back in no time and playing football 🙏🏾⚽️❤️
— Keinan (@KeinanDavis_) October 12, 2018
Davis is a fine young player who has a bright future at Villa, but the club will probably give him more time to settle down after back to back injury set backs.
The Villa attacker will have to work hard to get back into the first team picture under new boss Dean Smith with Tammy Abraham, Jonathan Kodjia, and Scott Hogan all ahead of him in the pecking order.