Aston Villa fans worried over Jack Grealish form

19 September, 2018 Aston Villa, English Championship


Aston Villa returned to winning ways after beating Rotherham United 2-0 on Tuesday night at Villa Park.

Summer loan signings – Tammy Abraham and Yannick Bolasie – scored in each half as Villa ended a five-game winless run to ease the pressure on boss Steve Bruce.

Despite the victory, Villa fans are left worried over the recent form of star player Jack Grealish who once again performed well below his standard level.

The attacking midfielder was one of the standout players for Villa last season in the Championship and his form caught the attention of Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur in the summer.

However, he has struggled to meet the standards he set last season and is yet to show his top form.

Villa fans are concerned with his recent dip in form with many pointing out that Steve Bruce’s tactics are failing to get the best out of him.

Here are some of the best reactions from the Villa fans on Twitter:

With that victory, Villa are now up into sixth place in the Championship table.

