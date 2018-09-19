Aston Villa fans worried over Jack Grealish form

Aston Villa returned to winning ways after beating Rotherham United 2-0 on Tuesday night at Villa Park.
Summer loan signings – Tammy Abraham and Yannick Bolasie – scored in each half as Villa ended a five-game winless run to ease the pressure on boss Steve Bruce.
Despite the victory, Villa fans are left worried over the recent form of star player Jack Grealish who once again performed well below his standard level.
The attacking midfielder was one of the standout players for Villa last season in the Championship and his form caught the attention of Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur in the summer.
However, he has struggled to meet the standards he set last season and is yet to show his top form.
Villa fans are concerned with his recent dip in form with many pointing out that Steve Bruce’s tactics are failing to get the best out of him.
Here are some of the best reactions from the Villa fans on Twitter:
Bruce-Ball will ruin Jack Grealish. It’s a tragedy. Farcical seeing him plonked out of position. He’s understandably losing his spark #AVFC
— Had Enough (@RussellBeard433) September 19, 2018
Is it just me that would drop Grealish for Saturday? This season at his best he has been playing bang average compared to last season ; I think he really did want to go to #thfc 🤔 #avfc
— Harry🦁 (@BattersHarry) September 19, 2018
McGinn is a better player than Grealish !!!
There, I said it !!#avfc
— Whizzle1 (@Whizzle111) September 18, 2018
Grealish certainly isn’t taking on players like he was last season. He carries the ball well but then just passes it off. We need Grealish to grab this game by the scruff of the neck.
— Dave Jordan (Yorkshire AVFC) (@yorkshireAVFC) September 18, 2018
Grealish playing like he did 2 seasons ago. Lost that extra drive and intensity we saw last season. #AVFC
— Foxy (@FoxyN77) September 18, 2018
Something isn’t right with Grealish at the minute – he looks so low on confidence compared to last season! I imagine being stuck out on the wing and barely involved due to shit tactics doesn’t help the situation!! #avfc
— Mike Land (@Mike_Land10) September 18, 2018
With that victory, Villa are now up into sixth place in the Championship table.