Aston Villa fans want the club to sign Watford’s Ismaila Sarr

Aston Villa need to improve their attacking options this summer and a move for Ismaila Sarr could be perfect for them.

Recently, Birmingham Mail published an article touting Sarr as a potential option for Dean Smith’s side this summer. The young winger has been very impressive for Watford this past season and he could be up for grabs following the Hornets’ relegation.





It will be interesting to see if Aston Villa make a move for the player.

Sarr would add pace, flair and goals to their attack. He is still very young and he will only improve with experience and coaching. The youngster could prove to be a solid long term addition for Villa.

The 22-year-old picked up 6 goals and 4 assists this past season and he can play as the right-sided winger or as a centre forward. He could prove to be an upgrade on the likes of El Ghazi/Trezeguet.

Some of the Aston Villa fans seem quite excited about the prospect of signing the Watford winger this summer. Here is what they had to say about him on social media earlier.

Ismaïla Sarr has been touted as a RW option for Aston Villa – I’d love him! 😍 Very quick, great dribbler, and eager to make direct runs to penetrate defences – he showed this against Liverpool. 🔥 We’ll face tough competition, but what a statement of intent Sarr would be! #UTV pic.twitter.com/gHcaTTWeyf — Andrew Ashburn (@AndrewAshburn) July 31, 2020

Great ayer would love him too, reckon he would be £35 million minimum though? — AVFC_CALM (@Jonny_W89) July 31, 2020

Be a class signing mate, we need pace on the flanks so badly — Cal (@_Callumgordon) July 31, 2020

Definitely he would be a fantastic addition to the squad — Lee Sweet🦁🇬🇧🇬🇧AVFC (@leesweetavfc) July 31, 2020

£20-30m hopefully. Prem experience and lots of pace, which we desperately need! A lot of raw talent that hopefully can be moulded into a very good player! — Cameron (@GoatedGrealish) July 31, 2020