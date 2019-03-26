Blog Columns Site News Aston Villa fans want the club to sign Kortney Hause permanently

On-loan defender Kortney Hause has been impressing for Aston Villa in the recent weeks.

The 23-year-old defender joined Dean Smith’s side in January and the fans are already warming up to the idea of signing the player permanently.

Hause has been solid at the back for Villa and he is one of their key players now.

Aston Villa’s January signings have been spot on and they have put the side in a great position to secure promotion this season.

The likes of Mings have been very impressive as well and it will be interesting to see if Aston Villa splash out on them this summer.

Mings and Hause would be solid additions to Dean Smith’s side.

The Wolves player posted a video on Twitter yesterday and the Aston Villa fans have now responded with tweets asking him to stay at the club beyond this summer.

The player has adapted well at his new club and he is a valued member of the side. He might just be tempted to make the move permanent.

Here are some of the Villa fans’ reactions.

