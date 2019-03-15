Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Aston Villa fans want the club to sign Joe Lolley

Aston Villa fans want the club to sign Joe Lolley

15 March, 2019 Aston Villa, English Championship, English Premier League, General Football News, Transfer News & Rumours


Nottingham Forest midfielder Joe Lolley has been in good form this season.

The midfielder has nine goals and nine assists this season and Aston Villa fans want the club to sign him this summer.

The 26-year-old has certainly proven himself in the Championship and there is no doubt that he would improve Aston Villa’s midfield if he comes in.

It will be interesting to see if Dean Smith makes a move for the player anytime soon. There hasn’t been any report linking the player to Aston Villa so far.

If an offer comes in, Lolley might be tempted to make the move. Aston Villa are a better team right now and they have a chance of playing in the Premier League as well.

Dean Smith’s men are closing in on the play-off places and if they manage to get to the Premier League, signing players will be a whole lot easier for them.

Here is how the Aston Villa fans reacted to Joe Lolley’s performance against them earlier in the week.

Tottenham held talks for Joachim Andersen this week
Tottenham fans react to links with Ayoze Perez

About The Author

Sai

Mass Communications Graduate. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]sportslens[dot]com