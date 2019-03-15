Aston Villa fans want the club to sign Joe Lolley

Nottingham Forest midfielder Joe Lolley has been in good form this season.
The midfielder has nine goals and nine assists this season and Aston Villa fans want the club to sign him this summer.
The 26-year-old has certainly proven himself in the Championship and there is no doubt that he would improve Aston Villa’s midfield if he comes in.
It will be interesting to see if Dean Smith makes a move for the player anytime soon. There hasn’t been any report linking the player to Aston Villa so far.
If an offer comes in, Lolley might be tempted to make the move. Aston Villa are a better team right now and they have a chance of playing in the Premier League as well.
Dean Smith’s men are closing in on the play-off places and if they manage to get to the Premier League, signing players will be a whole lot easier for them.
Here is how the Aston Villa fans reacted to Joe Lolley’s performance against them earlier in the week.
Can’t wait to see Joe Lolley in a Villa shirt next season
— Gary B (@GaryBolton91) March 14, 2019
Joe Lolley to Villa needs to be a thing. Really rate him
— Leigh Allen (@LeighAV_88) March 13, 2019
It would be great to sign a player who fits the Smith philosophy and he is a villa fan, he didnt have a brilliant impact on the game last night we kept him under control mostly
— Tanveer Raza (@tanveer_raza68) March 14, 2019
Joe Lolley looks like a fantastic player. Sign him up! #avfc
— Frem (Living Legend) (@TheRealFrem) March 13, 2019
I have to say Joe Lolley is quite a player and if we did have to sell Grealish then I certainly wouldn’t mind getting him #avfc
— Jamie Morris (@Truevillainavfc) March 13, 2019