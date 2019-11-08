Blog Competitions English Championship Aston Villa fans want club to sign Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos

8 November, 2019 Aston Villa, English Championship, Rangers, Scottish Premier League

Glasgow Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos has been in terrific form for the Ibrox club this season, and several Premier League clubs are reportedly vying for his signature.

The 23-year-old scored on Thursday night in the Europa League as Rangers won 2-0 against Portuguese giants Porto at Ibrox.

The Colombian international has established himself as a prolific goalscorer, and taken his game to a new level under Steven Gerrard. Last season he scored 30 goals in all competitions but his poor disciplinary record became a major talking point.

He has now scored 11 goals in Europe this season, and 21 overall in all competitions.

The exciting striker has been linked with a move to Aston Villa, but Steven Gerrard has made it clear that he is not for sale in January.

Many Villa fans have taken to Twitter to express their reaction to Morelos’s performance last night, and they have urged the club to sign him.

The victory means Rangers now sit joint top of Group G alongside Young Boys of Switzerland with two games remaining, while Porto and Feyenoord are three points behind.

