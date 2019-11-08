Aston Villa fans want club to sign Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos

Glasgow Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos has been in terrific form for the Ibrox club this season, and several Premier League clubs are reportedly vying for his signature.
The 23-year-old scored on Thursday night in the Europa League as Rangers won 2-0 against Portuguese giants Porto at Ibrox.
The Colombian international has established himself as a prolific goalscorer, and taken his game to a new level under Steven Gerrard. Last season he scored 30 goals in all competitions but his poor disciplinary record became a major talking point.
He has now scored 11 goals in Europe this season, and 21 overall in all competitions.
The exciting striker has been linked with a move to Aston Villa, but Steven Gerrard has made it clear that he is not for sale in January.
Many Villa fans have taken to Twitter to express their reaction to Morelos’s performance last night, and they have urged the club to sign him.
Don't get why people don't want Morelos, he's got bags of talent and energy, would totally suit our game, is only 23…Not to mention the last Columbian striker we had…
Who cares if he has a temper and a few red cards to his name, Smith is a great coach. Could be an asset
I want Morelos at villa in January
This confirms we are in for a striker.
Is Morelos the man? Or is he the alternative option because the club of our number 1 target is playing hard to get?
Na id sign Morelos! All day what a fucking handful he is! 11 goals in Europe this season? Wow! I'd pay up to £17 mil for him!
Would love Morelos at #AVFC.
Buy Morelos please
Can we sign Morelos please
70 goals in 99 starts for Rangers and some Villa fans dont want Morelos smh.
The victory means Rangers now sit joint top of Group G alongside Young Boys of Switzerland with two games remaining, while Porto and Feyenoord are three points behind.