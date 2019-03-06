Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Aston Villa fans urge the club to sign Tyrone Mings permanently

6 March, 2019 Aston Villa, Bournemouth, English Championship, English Premier League, General Football News, Transfer News & Rumours


Aston Villa fans want the club to sign Tyrone Mings on a permanent deal at the end of this season.

The defender is currently on loan from Bournemouth and he has managed to win over the fans with his attitude and performances so far.

Yesterday, the defender posted a video on his Twitter account showing highlights of his time at the club. The fans responded to his tweet urging him to join the club on a permanent deal.

It will be interesting to see if Mings can finish the season strongly with Aston Villa now. He has had a good start so far and Dean Smith will be pleased with his signing.

Mings hasn’t had too many chances at Bournemouth and it wouldn’t make sense for him to return there next season. He is better off staying at the club where he is adored and where he gets to play regular first-team football.

At Aston Villa, he has the backing of the manager as well as the fans and that will only help him develop as a player.

As for Premier League football, Aston Villa aren’t far off in terms of quality and they could secure promotion to the top division by the end of next season if they manage to keep their key players and add some consistency to their performances.

Here are some of the reactions to Mings’ post.

 

