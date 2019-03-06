Aston Villa fans urge the club to sign Tyrone Mings permanently

Aston Villa fans want the club to sign Tyrone Mings on a permanent deal at the end of this season.
The defender is currently on loan from Bournemouth and he has managed to win over the fans with his attitude and performances so far.
Yesterday, the defender posted a video on his Twitter account showing highlights of his time at the club. The fans responded to his tweet urging him to join the club on a permanent deal.
Just getting started 💜💙@AVFCOfficial #UTV pic.twitter.com/gAR3jCOJBK
— Tyrone Mings (@OfficialTM_3) March 5, 2019
It will be interesting to see if Mings can finish the season strongly with Aston Villa now. He has had a good start so far and Dean Smith will be pleased with his signing.
Mings hasn’t had too many chances at Bournemouth and it wouldn’t make sense for him to return there next season. He is better off staying at the club where he is adored and where he gets to play regular first-team football.
At Aston Villa, he has the backing of the manager as well as the fans and that will only help him develop as a player.
As for Premier League football, Aston Villa aren’t far off in terms of quality and they could secure promotion to the top division by the end of next season if they manage to keep their key players and add some consistency to their performances.
Here are some of the reactions to Mings’ post.
Love you to sign for us next season!! You are a strong, positive, fantastic player. Just what we need #utv
— Sam 💕 (@SamPennells) March 5, 2019
Has to be number 1 target in the summer blokes immense a pleasure to watch
— Ashley Buswell (@BuswellAshley) March 5, 2019
Please stay and help us become the best on and off the pitch. 💜💙🙏🙌👏
— Rev Philip J Nott (@astonvicar) March 6, 2019
Superb! Positional sense, composure, reader. But best of all a leader. Vocal. Even I hear him. Captain for definite. He’s very much a Laursen without the knees and better distribution. Sign Mr Mings. ✍🏽 play for folklore.
— The Villa Decree (@TheVillaDecree) March 5, 2019
We need to buy this bloke come next season!! Absolute beast
— Joe Worrall (@JoeWozza) March 5, 2019
Make it permanent in the summer mate!! Can turn into a club legend if you continue the way you started.
— Tom Windle (@TomWindle3) March 5, 2019
If you fancy sticking around we would love to have you, you are becoming a real fans favourite already.
— Mark Ashmore (@mg_ashmore) March 5, 2019
Already endeared yourself to the Villa faithful through hard work motivation and leadership. An absolute Villa legend in the making. Immense player. Thank you.
— Gilbs Wife (@Gilbswife) March 5, 2019