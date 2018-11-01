Aston Villa fans urge the club to bring Tommy Elphick back from loan

Aston Villa fans want the club to bring Tommy Elphick back to the club.
The defender is currently on loan at Hull City and he has been quite impressive for them.
On the other hand, Aston Villa are struggling at the back and the Villa fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on bringing Elphick back to the club.
According to Gregg Evans of Birmingham Mail, Aston Villa have the option of recalling the defender for a small fee and the fans are desperate for it to happen.
It will be interesting to see if the Championship giants make their move now.
Elphick could prove to be a useful option for Dean Smith and Aston Villa during the second half of the season.
In order to fight for promotion, Villa need to improve at the back and Elphick could make a big difference.
Here are some of the best reactions from the Aston Villa fans on Twitter.
Should we recall Elphick and Mitch Clark in January?? #AVFC
— steven deakin (@deakinkoz) October 31, 2018
Do it
— Jonathan Green (@Jonatha34694361) October 29, 2018
Tommy mate can you tell why we haven’t recalled you back to villa now that potatoe heads gone. Speaking for most villa fans couldn’t believe the donut let you go after that performance against hull. Shocking now we are shit at the back. Come back lad will ya??
— Clive Carroll (@Carroll3Clive) October 28, 2018
Which is exactly what I said before. If we can go and buy better then great, but if not, I would prefer to have Elphick as backup over Jedinak.
— Phil Roberts (@iamVilla) October 30, 2018
Agree. I feel Jake Doyle-Hayes has the potential to be moulded into that deep lying playmaker, would like to see Bree given a chance at RB. Bruce let Mitch Clark out on loan so we’ve no youth cover at LB, have to buy in Jan, also have to buy a CB or recall Sulliman/Elphick. #avfc
— Paddy Nolan (@PaddyNolan91) October 30, 2018