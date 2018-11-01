Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Aston Villa fans urge the club to bring Tommy Elphick back from loan

1 November, 2018 Aston Villa, English Championship, Transfer News & Rumours


Aston Villa fans want the club to bring Tommy Elphick back to the club.

The defender is currently on loan at Hull City and he has been quite impressive for them.

On the other hand, Aston Villa are struggling at the back and the Villa fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on bringing Elphick back to the club.

According to Gregg Evans of Birmingham Mail, Aston Villa have the option of recalling the defender for a small fee and the fans are desperate for it to happen.

It will be interesting to see if the Championship giants make their move now.

Elphick could prove to be a useful option for Dean Smith and Aston Villa during the second half of the season.

In order to fight for promotion, Villa need to improve at the back and Elphick could make a big difference.

Here are some of the best reactions from the Aston Villa fans on Twitter.

 

