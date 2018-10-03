Aston Villa fans tear into Steve Bruce after his post-match comments

Aston Villa were held to a thrilling 3-3 draw at home to Preston last night.
The Championship outfit did well to secure a 2-0 advantage in the first half but James Chester’s red card in the second half changed the game completely.
Preston got back into the game two minutes after Chester’s dismissal. Gallagher and Moult also scored late in the game to give the away side a stunning 3-2 lead.
Aston Villa’s summer signing Yannick Bolasie stepped up to score an injury-time equalizer for the hosts. They could have won the game in the end but Glen Whelan missed a 97th-minute penalty.
The fans were already frustrated with Villa’s poor start to the season and the way they threw away a 2-0 lead did not go down well last night.
Steve Bruce had a cabbage thrown at him during the game and he was heavily criticized by the crowd as well.
After the game, the Aston Villa manager hit back at the reaction from the fans. He claimed that it was a disrespectful thing to do and there is no respect in the society anymore.
He said: “The guy who is being questioned…unfortunately, it sums up the society we are in at the moment. There’s no respect for anyone. I find the whole thing hugely disrespectful.”
Aston Villa fans took to Twitter to respond to his claims later. Here are some of the best reactions.
What we saw today was awful from the tactics to the behaviour of the coaches. #BruceOut
— maiL (@_Liam23) October 2, 2018
You ain’t seen nothing yet
— Zinedine (@martinclifford1) October 2, 2018
Shouldn’t lose a 2-0 lead then
— Bruce Out! (@JackGrexlish) October 2, 2018
He knows where the door is
— gumsdarlo (@gumsdarlo) October 2, 2018
Fans behavior would settle down if we won, and had good performances.
— Keith Aston (@kaston000) October 2, 2018
I wonder if he’s talking about cabbage, chants or fans fighting each other
— Scott (@AVFC_Scott) October 2, 2018
What I’ve witnessed from him and coaching staff this season has been awful, OUT
— Mark Haddon (@markbhaddon) October 2, 2018
Bruce is clueless ran out of ideas time to go we need fresh ideas the players r there just need to be used in the right way
— Antwilkes (@Antwilkes1) October 2, 2018
Don’t like it knows what to do
— Richard Asson (@AssonRichard) October 2, 2018
If he thinks what he witnessed tonight from us was awful just wait until we’re back home against Swansea after losing/drawing to Millwall away…
— Sam J Davies (@SamJDavies1) October 2, 2018
Oh the irony Bruce, oh the irony
— Mark Ashmore (@mg_ashmore) October 2, 2018
So get the fuck out then bruce
— VillansCrew (@villanscrew) October 2, 2018
Please leave the club you potato headed focker
— Elliott_Edge (@Elliott_edge123) October 2, 2018