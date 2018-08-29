Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Aston Villa fans slam Steve Bruce following Carabao Cup exit

Aston Villa fans slam Steve Bruce following Carabao Cup exit

29 August, 2018 Aston Villa, English Championship, English League Cup, League One, Transfer News & Rumours


Aston Villa crashed out of the Carabao Cup after a 1-0 defeat against Burton last night.

The away side failed to create any meaningful chances throughout the game and Steve Bruce will be disappointed with the showing.

The League One side took the lead early on in the second half when Liam Boyce’s deflected shot found the back of the net.

Burton managed to hold on to their advantage despite going down to 10-men in the closing stages of the game. Kyle McFadzean was sent off in the 89th minute for a handball and a penalty was awarded to the away side.

However, Albert Adomah failed to convert from the spot.

Aston Villa fans seem disappointed with their team’s playing style and several of them took to Twitter to slam Steve Bruce for failing to get the best out of his side.

It will be interesting to see how Aston Villa bounce back from this one. They are going through a rough patch right now and Bruce will need to figure a way out soon.

Here are some of the Villa fan reactions from last night.

 

 

Dembele ‘expected to be sold’ in January, Pochettino wanted Fred to replace him
Noel Whelan reacts to Leeds' defeat against Preston

About The Author

Sai

Mass Communications Graduate. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]sportslens[dot]com