Aston Villa fans slam Steve Bruce following Carabao Cup exit

Aston Villa crashed out of the Carabao Cup after a 1-0 defeat against Burton last night.
The away side failed to create any meaningful chances throughout the game and Steve Bruce will be disappointed with the showing.
The League One side took the lead early on in the second half when Liam Boyce’s deflected shot found the back of the net.
Burton managed to hold on to their advantage despite going down to 10-men in the closing stages of the game. Kyle McFadzean was sent off in the 89th minute for a handball and a penalty was awarded to the away side.
However, Albert Adomah failed to convert from the spot.
Aston Villa fans seem disappointed with their team’s playing style and several of them took to Twitter to slam Steve Bruce for failing to get the best out of his side.
It will be interesting to see how Aston Villa bounce back from this one. They are going through a rough patch right now and Bruce will need to figure a way out soon.
Here are some of the Villa fan reactions from last night.
Announce Bruce Sacking!
— THE LITTLE VILLAN 🦁 (@thelittlevillan) August 28, 2018
— Ben Hook (@Hooked_On_Ink) August 28, 2018
IPSWICH, READING, BRENTFORD AND NOW BURTON…NO WINS!!!
ENOUGH IS ENOUGH, BRUCE OUT!
— Ben Hook (@Hooked_On_Ink) August 28, 2018
First time I’ve said this…..
Enough is enough.
He’s got to go.
Dean Smith for me.
— 🏴 Ant 🇬🇧.. ⚽️🍻 (@B6_Casual) August 28, 2018
