Aston Villa fans slam Dean Smith after Chelsea defeat

Aston Villa crashed to a 2-1 defeat against Chelsea in the Premier League yesterday.

Kortney Hause had given the home side a well-deserved lead towards the end of the first half but Chelsea got back into the game during the second half, around the hour mark.





Christian Pulisic scored the equalizer for Frank Lampard’s side and Olivier Giroud gave them the lead two minutes later.

The win puts Chelsea firmly in control of the top four race whereas Aston Villa’s chances of beating the drop have now taken a massive hit.

Dean Smith’s men are now 19th in the league table and they will have to win most of their remaining games to stay up.

Aston Villa have failed to win their last two games post resumption of the Premier League and the fans are not too happy with their team’s showing.

Some of the Villa fans have taken to Twitter to slam Dean Smith’s approach against Chelsea.

It will be interesting to see if Villa can bounce back with a win in their next game. They will be under immense pressure to deliver now.

Smith will need his key players to take responsibility and produce the goods in the coming weeks.

Here are some of the reactions from the Villa fans.

Said Smith should’ve been replaced at Christmas. Nothing about these first two games back has changed my mind. Great guy. Just not up to it at this level. — Alec Price (@AlecFPrice) June 21, 2020

Dean smith hasn’t got a clue — Kai (@KaiAVFC) June 21, 2020

Dean Smith should have gone after the 3-0 Watford game. no Passion no fight. All i can say now, we are down….. — Elliott_Edge (@Elliott_edge123) June 21, 2020

Smith is done… Sammatta and Davis should have started and actually have a go… WE’RE IN A RELEGATION BATTLE….

Clueless… Inept — Cannock villan (@cannock_villa) June 21, 2020

Clueless tactics, too many like for like subs, no energy and no drive — Dave Blastland 🦁 (@Blastland80) June 21, 2020