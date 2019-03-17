Aston Villa fans respond to Tyrone Mings’ tweet after 3-0 win

Aston Villa picked up a 3-0 win over Middlesbrough in the Championship yesterday.
Goals from Adomah, El Ghazi and McGinn sealed the vital three points for Dean Smith’s side.
The Championship side are now firmly in the race for promotion through the playoffs. Dean Smith will be hoping that side can keep performing at this level between now and the end of the season.
Defender Tyrone Mings sent out a tweet after the game highlighting the club’s recent run of form.
4 games, 3 clean sheets, 12 points. Enjoy the break and see you all soon for the run in 🦁😍 #UTV pic.twitter.com/JECgHgN40K
— Tyrone Mings (@OfficialTM_3) March 16, 2019
Aston Villa fans have now responded to his message praising him for his performances and asking him to stay at the club beyond this summer.
The centre back is on loan from Bournemouth and he has been excellent for Aston Villa so far. Mings is clearly one of the best players at the club right now and keeping him beyond this summer would be a tremendous business.
Bournemouth cannot provide him with regular starting opportunities and therefore the player might be tempted to join Villa on a permanent deal as well.
Here is how the Aston Villa fans reacted to Tyrone Mings’ message on social media.
Rapidly on the road to legendary status if you sign a contract in the summer and carry on the way you’ve been playing 🙌🏽💜 UTV
— Holte End Horizon (@HolteendHorizon) March 16, 2019
Hope you stay 💜
— RachyAVFC🦁 (@RachyAVFC) March 16, 2019
Right Tyrone, we need to talk now. Can you please sign that permanent contract. Push for it, do whatever you need to do, but just make sure you’re playing in Claret and Blue next season big man.
— Andrew Stone (@andrewstone85) March 16, 2019
You’re a colossus, please sign for us.
— Holte71 🏴 (@Holte121971) March 16, 2019
I don’t say this lightly, but you sir, look built in the same mould as Martin Laursen / Southgate / @Paulmcgrath5 – it’s a privilege to see you at my club and I hope we move heaven and earth to sign you (hopefully in the PL!)
— Sean O’Regan (@ComedySeanyO) March 17, 2019
You reminded me of watching Paul McGrath today. Commanding performance and always had time on the ball. Faultless display
— Matthew Dale (@mattylad2) March 16, 2019
You are top class,a top top player Brilliant today again well done 👍🏻
— Jim Davies (@WHATSTHERUMOUR) March 16, 2019