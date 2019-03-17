Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Aston Villa fans respond to Tyrone Mings’ tweet after 3-0 win

Aston Villa picked up a 3-0 win over Middlesbrough in the Championship yesterday.

Goals from Adomah, El Ghazi and McGinn sealed the vital three points for Dean Smith’s side.

The Championship side are now firmly in the race for promotion through the playoffs. Dean Smith will be hoping that side can keep performing at this level between now and the end of the season.

Defender Tyrone Mings sent out a tweet after the game highlighting the club’s recent run of form.

Aston Villa fans have now responded to his message praising him for his performances and asking him to stay at the club beyond this summer.

The centre back is on loan from Bournemouth and he has been excellent for Aston Villa so far. Mings is clearly one of the best players at the club right now and keeping him beyond this summer would be a tremendous business.

Bournemouth cannot provide him with regular starting opportunities and therefore the player might be tempted to join Villa on a permanent deal as well.

Here is how the Aston Villa fans reacted to Tyrone Mings' message on social media.

 

 

