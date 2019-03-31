Blog Columns Site News Aston Villa fans respond to Tyrone Mings’ social media post

31 March, 2019 Aston Villa, English Championship, General Football News, Site News, Transfer News & Rumours


Aston Villa picked up another vital win in the Championship yesterday.

Dean Smith’s men beat Blackburn 2-1 thanks to goals from Tyrone Mings and Tammy Abraham.

The Championship side are in great form right now and they have managed to win five league games in a row. Villa are now up to fifth in the table and it looked impossible a few weeks ago.

It will be interesting to see if they can build on this and finish the season strongly. They have certainly got a chance of making it to the Premier League.

The fans were thoroughly impressed with Tyrone Mings’ performance against Blackburn and when the player sent out a social media post after the game, several Villa fans responded to it urging him to stay beyond this summer.

The on-loan Bournemouth ace has been fantastic for Aston Villa and if they manage to sign the 26-year-old permanently, it would be a massive boost for the club.

Here is how the Villa fans reacted to Mings’ post.

