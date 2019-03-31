Aston Villa fans respond to Tyrone Mings’ social media post

Aston Villa picked up another vital win in the Championship yesterday.
Dean Smith’s men beat Blackburn 2-1 thanks to goals from Tyrone Mings and Tammy Abraham.
The Championship side are in great form right now and they have managed to win five league games in a row. Villa are now up to fifth in the table and it looked impossible a few weeks ago.
It will be interesting to see if they can build on this and finish the season strongly. They have certainly got a chance of making it to the Premier League.
The fans were thoroughly impressed with Tyrone Mings’ performance against Blackburn and when the player sent out a social media post after the game, several Villa fans responded to it urging him to stay beyond this summer.
Massive result for us, very pleased to get the win & a goal for you fans! Thanks @jmcginn7 for the ball… not sure what @tammyabraham is thinking at this moment 😂😂😂 #utv pic.twitter.com/qkEvbSJ7t3
— Tyrone Mings (@OfficialTM_3) March 30, 2019
The on-loan Bournemouth ace has been fantastic for Aston Villa and if they manage to sign the 26-year-old permanently, it would be a massive boost for the club.
Here is how the Villa fans reacted to Mings’ post.
Please sign
— Mark Smith (@smithy1874) March 30, 2019
DO IT NOW BEAST UTV pic.twitter.com/HpaWtVyblV
— carlton roberts (@carlton5385) March 30, 2019
Get us promoted and sign a lifetime contract in the dressing room at Wembley!
— Kev (@Kevavfc1993) March 30, 2019
Proper club legend even on loan…hopefully permanent in summer 🙌🏻🤝
— Adam Williams (@adam_williams85) March 30, 2019
Please please please sign for us in the summer 🙏🙏🙏🙏 you can become a legend at this club. You’re loved by all and an amazing player. Just stay and continue the journey 💜💙 🦁 #avfc
— マティーと世界🖤 (@MattyVsTheWorld) March 30, 2019
Tyrone, seriously mate, make the move permanent in the summer
— Andrew Stone (@andrewstone85) March 31, 2019
Please stay #PartOfThePride #AVFC
— Kevin O’Sullivan (@ClaretKev1980) March 31, 2019