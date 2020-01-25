Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Aston Villa fans react to Victor Wanyama transfer link

According to reports from the Daily Record (h/t the Birmingham Mail), Aston Villa are weighing up a move for Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Victor Wanyama.

Villa have already made three signings this month but it looks like they are looking for more additions before the transfer deadline.

Wanyama joined Tottenham from Southampton in 2016 and has made 97 appearances in all competitions.

The Kenya international has struggled for fitness in recent years and has dropped down the pecking order at the club. He has managed only 24 minutes of Premier League action this season, and is not in Jose Mourinho’s first-team plans.

The report claimed that Villa are keeping close tabs on Wanayama’s situation. Here are some of the best reactions from the Villa fans on Twitter:

Villa could face competition from the likes of Norwich City, AC Milan, Celtic and Galatasaray.

The 28-year-old is a vastly experienced Premier League midfielder and would be a shrewd signing for Villa.

Villa have signed goalkeeper Pepe Reina and midfielder Danny Drinkwater on loan, while striker Mbwana Samatta was signed on a permanent deal.

