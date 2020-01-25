Aston Villa fans react to Victor Wanyama transfer link

According to reports from the Daily Record (h/t the Birmingham Mail), Aston Villa are weighing up a move for Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Victor Wanyama.
Villa have already made three signings this month but it looks like they are looking for more additions before the transfer deadline.
Wanyama joined Tottenham from Southampton in 2016 and has made 97 appearances in all competitions.
The Kenya international has struggled for fitness in recent years and has dropped down the pecking order at the club. He has managed only 24 minutes of Premier League action this season, and is not in Jose Mourinho’s first-team plans.
The report claimed that Villa are keeping close tabs on Wanayama’s situation. Here are some of the best reactions from the Villa fans on Twitter:
That would be a huge signing.
— John Murphy (@JohnnyEdMurph) January 25, 2020
That would be a huge signing.
— John Murphy (@JohnnyEdMurph) January 25, 2020
we have Luiz, Marvelous & Drinkwater in his position. We need someone more offensive & creative. White-Gibbs or a cheeky bid for Lallana?
— AndyLavicka (@andy_lavicka) January 25, 2020
This would be a good move. Physically imposing. Fed up of people saying Smith out. We need to remember all the shit we have been through to get here with poor owners and terrible management.
— Rob coward (@coward_rob) January 25, 2020
Are we looking to sign one player per African country to increase our fan base 😊
I’d be happy with this signing.
— Gary Glasgow (@GPDecorating) January 25, 2020
Hes a beast signing of the season that would be our midfielders are too lightweight
— Rob nurser (@RobNurser) January 25, 2020
I think you have to got to prefer Wanyama here. More recently played in the prem and is an absolute tank 💪 That’s just my opinion
— Villa Bible (@villa_bible) January 25, 2020
Would be great to get wanayama out he hasn’t had a good game since 2017…
— Steven Horan (@hozza1984) January 25, 2020
Levy will probably want Jack in return
— Neil Williams (@casper197635) January 25, 2020
Villa could face competition from the likes of Norwich City, AC Milan, Celtic and Galatasaray.
The 28-year-old is a vastly experienced Premier League midfielder and would be a shrewd signing for Villa.
Villa have signed goalkeeper Pepe Reina and midfielder Danny Drinkwater on loan, while striker Mbwana Samatta was signed on a permanent deal.