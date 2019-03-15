Aston Villa fans react to Tyrone Mings’ social media post

Aston Villa picked up a 3-1 win over Nottingham Forest earlier in the week.
Dean Smith’s side are now closing in on the Championship play-off places and it will be interesting to see if they can secure Premier League football for next season.
Defender Tyrone Mings sent out a tweet after the game claiming that the win over Forest was the perfect birthday gift for him.
Aston Villa fans have now responded to his post urging him to sign for the club permanently.
Mings is currently on loan from Bournemouth and he has been in fine form for the Championship side so far. Aston Villa fans have taken to the player already and the club should look to make the move permanent.
The 26-year-old defender is a key player for Dean Smith’s side and he has adapted well to his new surroundings. The move could benefit both parties.
Here is how the Aston Villa fans reacted to Tyrone Mings’ post on Twitter from earlier.
Please sign for us permanently, big fan.
— Joshh (@BsportJoshh) March 13, 2019
Please sign
— Mitch (@mpavfc2) March 13, 2019
One of our best acquisitions in many years – just hope TM loves the Villa as much as the Villa love TM 🤜🤜🤜
— Hugh Doherty (@docavfc) March 13, 2019
Beast!
— Scott Leach (@scottleach89) March 13, 2019
Hope we can keep you and @Kortney_30 you are absolutely both massive in what the club is trying to build UTV
— Kevinprior (@Kevinprior66) March 13, 2019
never leave, mate
— r (@walmsleyr) March 13, 2019
@OfficialTM_3 if you sign permanently ill guarantee we’ll officially be in relationship before next year
— Daniel Smallman (@DanielSmallman_) March 15, 2019
Class signing, let’s hope it’s permanent 🙏
— pedro (@0121_pedro) March 14, 2019
Tyrone just get that contract signed awesome 👏
— Jon Jackson (@avfcjackson) March 14, 2019