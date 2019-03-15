Blog Columns Site News Aston Villa fans react to Tyrone Mings’ social media post

Aston Villa picked up a 3-1 win over Nottingham Forest earlier in the week.

Dean Smith’s side are now closing in on the Championship play-off places and it will be interesting to see if they can secure Premier League football for next season.

Defender Tyrone Mings sent out a tweet after the game claiming that the win over Forest was the perfect birthday gift for him.

Aston Villa fans have now responded to his post urging him to sign for the club permanently.

Mings is currently on loan from Bournemouth and he has been in fine form for the Championship side so far. Aston Villa fans have taken to the player already and the club should look to make the move permanent.

The 26-year-old defender is a key player for Dean Smith’s side and he has adapted well to his new surroundings. The move could benefit both parties.

