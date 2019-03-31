Aston Villa fans react to Tyrone Mings display vs Blackburn Rovers

Aston Villa jumped into fifth in the Championship table after they won 2-1 against Blackburn Rovers on Saturday at Villa Park.
With this victory, Dean Smith’s side kept their hopes of a place in the Championship play-offs alive for the second season running.
Goals from two loan signings – Tammy Abraham and Tyrone Mings – sealed the tie in Villa’s favour.
Mings, who joined during the January transfer window on loan from Bournemouth, has been terrific for the club since he arrived, and scored his second goal for the club on Saturday.
The 26-year-old, who has made just 17 Premier League appearances for Bournemouth since his £8m transfer from Ipswich in 2015, struggled with serious knee and back injury during his time for the Cherries.
However, at Villa Park, he has reignited his career, and has helped Villa win their last five games in the Championship.
He has made a big impact among the Villa fans, and many suggesting that he might be too good for the Championship. Here are some of the selected tweets from the Villa fans:
Mings is the only exception. It was the only way we could get him. At least we have a matching offer. Best we could do with him.
— Bob (@Toronto_Bob) March 31, 2019
Tyrone Mings is too good for this league. We’re proper lucky to have him ❤️
— Will (@will_avfc) March 31, 2019
Hause and Mings the new deadly duo awesome mate keep it up and help get us there please mate #AVFC
— simon lambert (@simonlambert33) March 31, 2019
Mings is unreal
— Katie (@katiexjasmine) March 30, 2019
Mings is the best defender in this league and it’s not even close.
— Elliot 🏴🏴 (@_ElliotAV) March 30, 2019
Our lord our saviour Tyrone Mings 💜💙 @OfficialTM_3 #AVFC pic.twitter.com/6Zlh67I6tw
— teebee (@TyBracey) March 30, 2019