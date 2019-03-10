Aston Villa fans react to Tyrone Mings’ display against Birmingham

Aston Villa picked up a vital 1-0 win over Birmingham in the Championship earlier today.
Jack Grealish scored the only goal of the game to give the visitors a well-deserved win.
Dean Smith will be delighted with his side’s performance in a high octane game today. Villa kept their focus and composure despite the fan attack on Jack Grealish in the first half.
The fans will be pleased with quite a few displays out there today but Tyrone Mings’ performance seems to have caught the eye.
The on-loan Bournemouth defender has had a fantastic time at Aston Villa ever since he joined them and he was imperious against Birmingham today.
The defender was positionally excellent and dealt with any danger with calmness and efficiency.
Mings has settled in really well at Aston Villa and the fans will want the club to sign him at the end of the season.
Aston Villa fans took to Twitter to share their reactions on his performance and here are some of the tweets.
Very good. But hes like that every game
— leif 🦕 (@Leifw17) March 10, 2019
Stomping performance
— Mark Jones (@Marrrrkkkkk) March 10, 2019
Unbelievable
— Michael Ross (@Michaelrossi81) March 10, 2019
@OfficialTM_3 absolute man mountain no one can touch him the amount of pride and passion he has for us is second to non we need to sign him #avfc #UTV
— Carmen (@Carmen_Avfc) March 10, 2019
We def need to buy him
— Stephen Thomas (@ste01210771) March 10, 2019
beaaaaaaast
— 🇪🇬 Andrew 🇬🇧 (@AVFC__Andrew) March 10, 2019