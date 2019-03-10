Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Aston Villa fans react to Tyrone Mings’ display against Birmingham

10 March, 2019 Aston Villa, English Championship, General Football News, Transfer News & Rumours


Aston Villa picked up a vital 1-0 win over Birmingham in the Championship earlier today.

Jack Grealish scored the only goal of the game to give the visitors a well-deserved win.

Dean Smith will be delighted with his side’s performance in a high octane game today. Villa kept their focus and composure despite the fan attack on Jack Grealish in the first half.

The fans will be pleased with quite a few displays out there today but Tyrone Mings’ performance seems to have caught the eye.

The on-loan Bournemouth defender has had a fantastic time at Aston Villa ever since he joined them and he was imperious against Birmingham today.

The defender was positionally excellent and dealt with any danger with calmness and efficiency.

Mings has settled in really well at Aston Villa and the fans will want the club to sign him at the end of the season.

Aston Villa fans took to Twitter to share their reactions on his performance and here are some of the tweets.

 

 

