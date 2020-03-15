Blog Columns Site News Aston Villa fans react to Trezeguet’ exit rumours

15 March, 2020 Aston Villa, English Premier League, General Football News, Site News, Transfer News & Rumours

Aston Villa winger Trezeguet has been linked with a move away from the club.

As per Fotospor, the player is a top target for Besiktas this summer.

Trezeguet hasn’t quite managed to impress at Aston Villa since moving to the Premier League and it will be interesting to see if the English side decides to cash in on him.

If Besiktas come in with a good offer, they should look to sell the winger and invest in a better player.

Trezeguet hasn’t adapted to the Premier League and he is unlikely to make a significant impact this season.

The 25-year-old has just four goals to his name so far this season. Although he has worked hard since joining the club, Villa would have expected much more from their £8.75 million signing.

The report from Fotospor claims that Besiktas might try to loan the player first. It will be interesting to see what happens in the summer.

If Aston Villa manage to survive relegation, they should aim for a summer overhaul. They are lacking in key areas of the pitch and the attack needs strengthening in particular.

Here is how some of the Aston Villa fans have reacted to the report regarding Trezeguet.

