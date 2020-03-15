Aston Villa fans react to Trezeguet’ exit rumours

Aston Villa winger Trezeguet has been linked with a move away from the club.
As per Fotospor, the player is a top target for Besiktas this summer.
Trezeguet hasn’t quite managed to impress at Aston Villa since moving to the Premier League and it will be interesting to see if the English side decides to cash in on him.
If Besiktas come in with a good offer, they should look to sell the winger and invest in a better player.
Trezeguet hasn’t adapted to the Premier League and he is unlikely to make a significant impact this season.
The 25-year-old has just four goals to his name so far this season. Although he has worked hard since joining the club, Villa would have expected much more from their £8.75 million signing.
The report from Fotospor claims that Besiktas might try to loan the player first. It will be interesting to see what happens in the summer.
If Aston Villa manage to survive relegation, they should aim for a summer overhaul. They are lacking in key areas of the pitch and the attack needs strengthening in particular.
Here is how some of the Aston Villa fans have reacted to the report regarding Trezeguet.
Good. He’s not good enough. Apart from the goal in the semi final he’s pretty much flattered to deceive.
— Leighton (@AVL8ton) March 15, 2020
I’ll drive him to the airport
— Jay Dowson (@jay_dowson) March 15, 2020
If we can make £1 profit-Sell him.
— Paul Linton (@PJLinton) March 15, 2020
Sell him and go get lolley 👍
— DAVFC D (@DavidDavfc) March 15, 2020
That deal should happen he doesn’t have a brain
— andy (@andy59967602) March 15, 2020
Please please please let this be true!
— Chun Tsang (道) (@8Tsang) March 15, 2020