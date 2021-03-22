Aston Villa fans react to Trezeguet display vs Tottenham

By
Sai
-

Aston Villa crashed to a 2-0 defeat against Tottenham Hotspur at the weekend.

The Midlands club struggled against Tottenham’s attack and were toothless going forward.


The absence of Jack Grealish has left them struggling in the final third, and Villa failed to create any meaningful chances throughout the game.

The likes of Ollie Watkins and Trezeguet were poor for the home side, and the fans were particularly disappointed with the Egyptian.

The winger is severely lacking in form and confidence. The last time he scored a goal was in July 2020, and he was one of the worst performers on the pitch yesterday.

His first touch was poor, and he drifted offside more than once. Trezeguet was expected to take players on with his flair and pace but kept giving the ball away and failed to support Watkins in attack.

Dean Smith’s side are overly reliant on Grealish for creativity, and they must look to sign a top-quality winger at the end of the season.

Villa cannot hope to progress with players like Trezeguet starting for them. Here is how some Villa fans reacted to the 26-year-old’s performance.

Read: Villa chiefs not happy with Smith’s decision to let this midfielder leave in January.