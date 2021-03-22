Aston Villa fans react to Trezeguet display vs Tottenham

Aston Villa crashed to a 2-0 defeat against Tottenham Hotspur at the weekend.

The Midlands club struggled against Tottenham’s attack and were toothless going forward.





The absence of Jack Grealish has left them struggling in the final third, and Villa failed to create any meaningful chances throughout the game.

The likes of Ollie Watkins and Trezeguet were poor for the home side, and the fans were particularly disappointed with the Egyptian.

The winger is severely lacking in form and confidence. The last time he scored a goal was in July 2020, and he was one of the worst performers on the pitch yesterday.

His first touch was poor, and he drifted offside more than once. Trezeguet was expected to take players on with his flair and pace but kept giving the ball away and failed to support Watkins in attack.

Dean Smith’s side are overly reliant on Grealish for creativity, and they must look to sign a top-quality winger at the end of the season.

Villa cannot hope to progress with players like Trezeguet starting for them. Here is how some Villa fans reacted to the 26-year-old’s performance.

I don't agree, but the loyalty to McGinn and Trezeguet is so frustrating. Trez especially is championship level at best. — Dale (@DaleTheMC) March 21, 2021

I love the effort from Trezeguet, but I'm just not convinced by the quality — AVFC won a game of football! (@andrewstone85) March 21, 2021

Replacing Grealish with Trezeguet is like replacing a Rolls Royce with a Toyota Prius😬 — George (@george_powell6) March 21, 2021

Our wingers just genuinely offer nothing unless Traore is on absolute top of his game. Trezeguet just loses it, fouls people and repeat. It’s why we look so poor in the final third at the minute. #avfc — Simon Lines (@simonlines) March 21, 2021

Trezeguet would not get in most teams in the MFL 1 league and why is the final ball so bad every week — Dave Weldon (@daveweldon_) March 21, 2021

If I see Trezeguet again in a villa shirt, I’m supporting Shrewsbury Town 😡 — Brendan Davies (@brenporky) March 21, 2021

Pathetic goal to concede, keeper has to boot that ball clear in the first instance. Going forward there’s a real lack of quality as Trezeguet looks clumsy and Traoré completely disinterested. Uphill battle in the second half, substitutions needed. #avfc #AVLTOT — Hannah (@hannahgowen_) March 21, 2021

Trezeguet.

We should always be grateful for that magical, incredible purple patch at the back end of last year. I’ve got no idea where it came from, and severely doubt we’ll see it again. Thank you, but not got enough for me. Go.#avfc — Alex Berwick (@Alex_Berwick) March 21, 2021

Read: Villa chiefs not happy with Smith’s decision to let this midfielder leave in January.