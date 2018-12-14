Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Aston Villa fans react to transfer links with Karl Darlow

14 December, 2018 Aston Villa, English Championship, English Premier League, Newcastle United, Transfer News & Rumours


Newcastle keeper Karl Darlow has been linked with a move away from the club.

It appears that Aston Villa are interested in signing the 28-year-old shot stopper in January.

Darlow is out of favour at Newcastle and he is unlikely to get any game time ahead of Martin Dubravka. Also, the likes of Elliott and Woodman are there for the backup roles as well.

It will be interesting to see if Darlow gets his move in January. He needs to leave the club in order to play more often.

A move to Aston Villa could be ideal for him. Dean Smith is looking for some goalkeeping options and Darlow has the quality to make a difference for the Championship side.

Aston Villa fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the potential transfer.

Here is how they have reacted to the links with the Newcastle goalkeeper on social media this week.

