Aston Villa fans react to transfer links with Karl Darlow

Newcastle keeper Karl Darlow has been linked with a move away from the club.
It appears that Aston Villa are interested in signing the 28-year-old shot stopper in January.
Darlow is out of favour at Newcastle and he is unlikely to get any game time ahead of Martin Dubravka. Also, the likes of Elliott and Woodman are there for the backup roles as well.
It will be interesting to see if Darlow gets his move in January. He needs to leave the club in order to play more often.
A move to Aston Villa could be ideal for him. Dean Smith is looking for some goalkeeping options and Darlow has the quality to make a difference for the Championship side.
Aston Villa fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the potential transfer.
Here is how they have reacted to the links with the Newcastle goalkeeper on social media this week.
Good keeper and knows this league, would bring him in on loan
— Ashley Skinner (@Villaboy89) December 12, 2018
I think Heaton would be our best option a great keeper,leader,lots of experience and still has a few years on his side and is probably around the same price. But I’ll be happy with whoever smith decides to bring in.
— dylan byrne (@dylanbyrne978) December 11, 2018
if smith rates him then so do i
— nickhess (@headmond81) December 10, 2018
He’s shit
— OsamaNajib19AVFC (@ONajib18) December 11, 2018
Hopefully we don’t get him we can do better. He really isn’t very good.
— Chez Avfc (@AvfcUTV1) December 10, 2018