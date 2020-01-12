Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Aston Villa fans react to Tino Kadewere transfer link

12 January, 2020 Aston Villa, English Premier League, Transfer News & Rumours

Aston Villa fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction to reports linking the club with a move for Tino Kadewere in the January transfer window.

Villa are in desperate need to sign a striker this month following the injury to Wesley who will be out of action for the rest of the season.

The Villans have already signed Danny Drinkwater from Chelsea on loan, but signing a striker has become a top priority for Dean Smith.

According to reports from Football Insider, Aston Villa are plotting a move to sign Le Havre forward Tino Kadewere who is valued at around £15 million.

The 24-year-old striker has been in impressive form this season, scoring 18 goals in 20 games as well as providing four assists. Premier League scouts have watched the striker closely, and Villa have joined the likes of Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur, all of whom having registered an interest in him.

Kadewere is rated highly by the club that have developed players like Paul Pogba, Dmitri Payet and Lassana Diarra in the past. The Ligue 2 side are understood to be willing to sell him, but only at the right price.

Many Villa fans have taken to Twitter to express their reaction. Here are some of the selected tweets:

