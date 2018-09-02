Aston Villa fans react to their defeat against Sheffield United

Aston Villa crashed to yet another defeat in the Championship last night.
Three first-half goals from Jack O’Connell, Mark Duffy and Oliver Norwood put the home side in a commanding position. Sheffield United added a fourth four minutes into the first half and any chance of a comeback was wiped clean.
Villa are now 12th in the league table with just nine points from six games.
Steve Bruce’s side are in freefall right now and he will need to find a solution as soon as possible.
Aston Villa fans are already losing their patience with the manager and they are calling for his sacking.
It will be interesting to see whether Aston Villa manage to turn it around now. They were expected to challenge for promotion this season after an impressive campaign last year but it seems that Villa have regressed.
Defensively, they have been very poor and the attack they have put together this summer will need time to gel.
New signing Anwar El Ghazi scored Villa’s only goal of the night and that is probably their only positive.
Here is how the fans reacted to the defeat.
Simply not good enough against a team put together for a fraction of the cost of a player on our bench. Well played Sheffield Utd
— Mr Thompson (@mrthompson81) September 1, 2018
Bruce’s treatment of players like Hourihane, Elphick, Adomah and others has been poor. It may have cost him the dressing room. I rarely ever want to see a manager sacked this early but sadly I think it is now time. Omnishambles! 😭
— Mark Branigan 🇮🇪 (@81villans) September 1, 2018
The man hasn’t got a clue
— Ian c healey (@healeyian0) September 1, 2018
Part of the pride? We part of a laughing stock. #avfc #BruceOut
— Scott Edwards (@desktopwriter) September 1, 2018
Bruce out before it’s to late again
— Joe Bradley (@Ging3rr_Nut) September 1, 2018
Bruce out, Dean Smith in.
— perverse® (@ColeBowen10) September 1, 2018
BRUCE OUT
— Chet. (@Chet1_) September 1, 2018
BRUCE OUT!!!
— wayne (@Powellw91) September 1, 2018
Absolute joke. Bruce out.
— Chez Avfc (@AvfcUTV1) September 1, 2018