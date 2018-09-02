Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Aston Villa fans react to their defeat against Sheffield United

2 September, 2018


Aston Villa crashed to yet another defeat in the Championship last night.

Three first-half goals from Jack O’Connell, Mark Duffy and Oliver Norwood put the home side in a commanding position. Sheffield United added a fourth four minutes into the first half and any chance of a comeback was wiped clean.

Villa are now 12th in the league table with just nine points from six games.

Steve Bruce’s side are in freefall right now and he will need to find a solution as soon as possible.

Aston Villa fans are already losing their patience with the manager and they are calling for his sacking.

It will be interesting to see whether Aston Villa manage to turn it around now. They were expected to challenge for promotion this season after an impressive campaign last year but it seems that Villa have regressed.

Defensively, they have been very poor and the attack they have put together this summer will need time to gel.

New signing Anwar El Ghazi scored Villa’s only goal of the night and that is probably their only positive.

Here is how the fans reacted to the defeat.

 

 

