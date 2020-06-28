Aston Villa fans react to the reports regarding Dean Smith’s future

Aston Villa manager Dean Smith could face the sack soon if reports are to be believed.

As per Football Insider, the club chiefs were in talks last night regarding Dean Smith’s future.





Aston Villa have failed to win any of their four games since the restart of the Premier League and they are 19th in the league table. The Villa chiefs are looking to sack Dean Smith in a desperate attempt to beat the drop.

it will be interesting to see what they decided. If Smith goes, they will have to bring someone in with a long term vision. They cannot afford to make an appointment with the remaining six Premier League games in mind.

John Terry could be an option but he is unproven at this level and it would be a major gamble.

Aston Villa still have a chance of surviving in the Premier League but they will have to win most of their remaining games.

West Ham and Bournemouth are level on points with them in the 17th and 18th place. However, they have a game in hand.

Some of the Aston Villa fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on Smith’s potential sacking. Here is what they had to say.

It’s sad given all he’s done, but there was something wrong today. The players were too happy throwing in the towel Whether a new manager bounce would work with so little preparation and many games coming in a short space of time remains to be seen, however. Can see both sides. — Crippy Cooke (@CrippyCooke) June 27, 2020

Dean Smith must stay whether we stay up or get relegated. I’m not sure what anyone else would be able to achieve with the current playing squad. If anyone should go it’s Suso! — Graeme Nethercott (@gnethercottpga) June 27, 2020

Bad idea imo he’s the right decision in the long term — Hayden Froggatt (@FroggattHayden) June 27, 2020

No chance. He’s the ideal man to get us promoted next season — Pete (@pas5898) June 27, 2020

Pointless at this stage. Nobody is gonna rescue us in the time remaining — Hayes (@HayesLockett) June 27, 2020