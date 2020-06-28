Aston Villa fans react to the reports regarding Dean Smith’s future

By
Sai
-

Aston Villa manager Dean Smith could face the sack soon if reports are to be believed.

As per Football Insider, the club chiefs were in talks last night regarding Dean Smith’s future.


Aston Villa have failed to win any of their four games since the restart of the Premier League and they are 19th in the league table. The Villa chiefs are looking to sack Dean Smith in a desperate attempt to beat the drop.

it will be interesting to see what they decided. If Smith goes, they will have to bring someone in with a long term vision. They cannot afford to make an appointment with the remaining six Premier League games in mind.

John Terry could be an option but he is unproven at this level and it would be a major gamble.

Aston Villa still have a chance of surviving in the Premier League but they will have to win most of their remaining games.

West Ham and Bournemouth are level on points with them in the 17th and 18th place. However, they have a game in hand.

Some of the Aston Villa fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on Smith’s potential sacking. Here is what they had to say.