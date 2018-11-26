Aston Villa fans react to the potential signing of Tom Heaton

Aston Villa are expected to sign Tom Heaton in January.
According to Alan Nixon of The Sun (via Leeds live), the Championship outfit are firm favourites to sign the Burnley shot-stopper.
Heaton has lost his starting berth to Joe Hart and Nick Pope and he needs to leave the Clarets in order to play regularly.
Aston Villa would be a good move for him at this stage of his career. Heaton would be an instant upgrade on Orjan Nyland and the move would benefit all parties.
Before his injury, Heaton was Burnley’s first choice keeper and he had earned himself a place in the England squad as well.
If he can regain that form, he could be a star for Aston Villa during the second half of the season.
His experience will also prove to be vital in Villa’s chase for promotion.
Aston Villa fans took to Twitter to react to the news of his potential signing. Here are some of the best reactions.
