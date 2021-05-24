Aston Villa fans react to the latest update on Emiliano Buendia

Norwich City attacking midfielder Emiliano Buendia has been linked with a move to Aston Villa in recent months.

Earlier today we covered reports that the Premier League club have watched the player closely and they are keen for him to play alongside Jack Grealish next season.





The attacking midfielder has 15 goals and 16 assists to his name in the Championship and he has helped the Canaries secure promotion back to the Premier League.

There is no doubt that the West Midlands club needs to add more creativity and depth to their side and the signing of Buendia would be a smart investment for them.

The 24-year-old has played in the Premier League before with Norwich and he managed to impress in the top flight before the Canaries were relegated.

The Argentine has the ability to succeed in the Premier League and a move to Aston Villa would be the ideal next step in his career.

Apparently, the player is a target for Arsenal as well and the newly-promoted Premier League side value him at around £40 million.

It remains to be seen whether Villa are willing to pay that kind of money for his services in the summer.

Some of the Aston Villa fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the latest transfer links with the Argentine midfielder and here is what they had to say.

get it done. — catrin (@catrinedwards18) May 24, 2021

Would just pay the money for him. — The Villa Vision 🦁 (@TheVillaVision) May 24, 2021

Don smith leading us to Europe 👀 — Reece (@av_reece) May 24, 2021

Pay the money, him and Grealish on the wings with Pereira in the 10 role 🥵 pic.twitter.com/F13d2mPB7u — joe (@avfc_jf) May 24, 2021

Grealish, Buenida amd Rashica behind Ollie, 😍 — Philip Cross (@PhilipCross2) May 24, 2021

Would be amazing signing and worth £40mill in today’s market but can’t see Norwich selling him this summer — Craig Bennett 💙🦁🌹🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇪🇺 (@craigbennett81) May 24, 2021

GET IT DONE VILLA — canny be fucked (@ShiteAccount) May 24, 2021

