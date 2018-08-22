Aston Villa fans react to Tammy Abraham transfer link

Aston Villa fans are excited to see their club attempting to make some interesting signings this week.
Steve Bruce has stressed the need to bolster the squad and Villa fans can expect to see some new faces arriving at the club very shortly.
According to reports from Express and Star, Villa are close to signing Yannick Bolasie and Ahmed El Ghazi. And fresh reports from ESPN suggest that the Championship outfit are close to signing Tammy Abraham from Chelsea on loan.
Villa fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction and the majority of them are very excited about the player’s potential arrival.
If we get Bolasie and Abraham we’ll be miles better!🔥🔥👍👍 #avfc
— Aston Villa Updates (@AstonVilla_info) August 18, 2018
Bolasie
El-Ghazi
Abraham
😍😍😍
— Up the Villa (@UptheVilla3) August 22, 2018
That’s gonna be some line up Alan if #avfc get bolasie, el ghazi an Abraham
— forever_villa (@antonyruston) August 22, 2018
I will be chuffed if we get Abraham Bolasie and El Ghazi but we actually need to play the proper football to get the most out of them, there’s not point getting them and still playing hoofball all game long
— David (@VillaDavo) August 22, 2018
Abraham, Bolasie and El Ghazi. A very good loan market for Villa. If we get these, automatics possible.
— Laurie Jones (@Lauriewfjones) August 22, 2018
Tammy, Bolasie and this Lille winger sounds unreal
— Patrick Cragg (@PatrickCragg96) August 22, 2018
If – and it’s a big if – we get Bolasie, El Ghazi and Abraham, we’ve got a huge chance of getting promoted. We’d certainly have the best squad in the division. #avfc
— Villa Views (@VillaViews_) August 22, 2018
Abraham, who has two caps for England, is an exciting young striker who spent the last season on loan at Swansea, where he managed eight goals in all competitions.
He also enjoyed a successful loan spell at Bristol City where he scored 26 goals in all competitions in the Championship. Villa fans feel that with Abraham, Bolasie, and El Ghazi in the side, they have a strong squad capable of challenging for promotion this season.