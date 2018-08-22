Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Aston Villa fans react to Tammy Abraham transfer link

22 August, 2018 Aston Villa, English Championship, Transfer News & Rumours


Aston Villa fans are excited to see their club attempting to make some interesting signings this week.

Steve Bruce has stressed the need to bolster the squad and Villa fans can expect to see some new faces arriving at the club very shortly.

According to reports from Express and Star, Villa are close to signing Yannick Bolasie and Ahmed El Ghazi. And fresh reports from ESPN suggest that the Championship outfit are close to signing Tammy Abraham from Chelsea on loan.

Villa fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction and the majority of them are very excited about the player’s potential arrival.

Abraham, who has two caps for England, is an exciting young striker who spent the last season on loan at Swansea, where he managed eight goals in all competitions.

He also enjoyed a successful loan spell at Bristol City where he scored 26 goals in all competitions in the Championship. Villa fans feel that with Abraham, Bolasie, and El Ghazi in the side, they have a strong squad capable of challenging for promotion this season.

