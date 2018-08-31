Aston Villa fans react to Tammy Abraham signing

Aston Villa managed to pull off one last-ditch signing as the club announced the signing of Tammy Abraham who joined on loan from Chelsea.
The 20-year-old was one of Villa’s prime summer targets, and Steve Bruce will be relieved that they have finally got their man.
We are delighted to confirm that @TammyAbraham has joined the club on a season-long loan from Chelsea ✍️#PartOfThePride #AVFC pic.twitter.com/i8JrGxIm7Q
— Aston Villa FC (@AVFCOfficial) August 31, 2018
Aston Villa fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction. And needless to say, the majority of the fans are overjoyed with the club’s latest announcement.
Tammy Abraham signs, that’s promotion then
— Jamie Hancher (@Jamievilla) August 31, 2018
I’m over the moon. Welcome @tammyabraham ya beauty 😘🦁
— Phil Shepherd 🏴 (@TheAsgardian) August 31, 2018
Good signing, should rip it up for you
— harrycollins (@harrycollinss99) August 31, 2018
Yes what a signing 😍
— Will (@will_avfc) August 31, 2018
Abraham Kodjia Grealish Bolasie El Ghazi
My God. Just imagine we don’t get promoted with that
— $tefan🌐 (@StefanDgh) August 31, 2018
I mean great signing, we finally have someone tall upfront to hold the ball up well, but probably should have put a bit more effort into getting a CB
— Joe (@joeA7112) August 31, 2018
Abraham was initially reluctant to play in the Championship having played last season for Swansea City in the Premier League on loan.
He was ready to fight for his place in the star-studded Chelsea side. However, after being left out of Chelsea’s opening three matches, he has decided to move to Villa in order to get regular game time.
The 20-year-old is a natural goalscorer and he enjoyed a prolific campaign in the Championship for Bristol City where he netted 26 goals in all competitions.