Aston Villa fans react to Tammy Abraham signing

31 August, 2018 Aston Villa, English Championship, Transfer News & Rumours


Aston Villa managed to pull off one last-ditch signing as the club announced the signing of Tammy Abraham who joined on loan from Chelsea.

The 20-year-old was one of Villa’s prime summer targets, and Steve Bruce will be relieved that they have finally got their man.

Aston Villa fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction. And needless to say, the majority of the fans are overjoyed with the club’s latest announcement.

Abraham was initially reluctant to play in the Championship having played last season for Swansea City in the Premier League on loan.

He was ready to fight for his place in the star-studded Chelsea side. However, after being left out of Chelsea’s opening three matches, he has decided to move to Villa in order to get regular game time.

The 20-year-old is a natural goalscorer and he enjoyed a prolific campaign in the Championship for Bristol City where he netted 26 goals in all competitions.

He will provide competition for Jonathan Kodjia in the first team and will add significant depth and quality to the Villa side.
