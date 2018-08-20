Aston Villa fans react to Scott Hogan potential loan exit rumours

According to reports from The Sun, Sheffield United are looking to sign Aston Villa striker Scott Hogan on loan for the entire 2018-19 campaign.
Hogan joined Aston Villa in the January transfer window of 2017 on a four and a half year deal. He has scored 10 goals in 54 games games for Villa since joining from Brentford. The striker who cost Villa around £12million is not central to Steve Bruce’s plans after Jonathan Kodjia returned from injury.
Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder is keen to add a striker to his ranks and feels that the Ireland striker is the right man for them. The Blades are willing to splash out a huge amount of wages on him, with The Sun reporting that they are ready to cover his huge £35k-per-week wages to land him.
Hogan will become United’s highest-paid player at the club if he makes the loan move. Clubs in English Football League can sign players on loan before the August 31 deadline, and Sheffield are willing to sign the 26-year-old on loan.
Some Aston Villa fans feel that sending Hogan out on loan to a Championship rival club would be a bad idea. Here are some of the selected tweets:
Would be a bad decision by villa!
— Mike Lloyd (@mikelloydavfc) August 20, 2018
Personally I think @ScottHogan_9 should be given a crack. He hasn’t been given a fair chance to make himself shine imho. He deserves the chance before he loses his mojo.#UTV #AVFC #VTID
— Kieron O’Callaghan (@Kieronocall) August 20, 2018
He scored 14 goals for Brentford when Bruce decided to layout £12m for him then all of a sudden he couldn’t hit a barn door he didn’t become a bad player overnight it’s obvious that Bruce has no idea how to play to his strengths
— The Villa Villain (@UTV31) August 20, 2018
Terrible idea with McGinn and grealish playing he will get the correct service
— BARRY ROBERTSON (@baz_robertson) August 20, 2018
Madness
— Paul Nash (@brummieboy1) August 20, 2018
Dont.
McGinn and Grealish in behind him.
Those through balls for Hogans unreal movement on the last man.
Or is that sort of football not what Steve Bruce wants? 🤔 #utv #avfc
— Lee Nicholas Price (@pricey_87) August 20, 2018