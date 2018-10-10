Aston Villa fans react to Sam Allardyce’s comments on vacant managerial job

While John Terry is being considered the favourite to become the next Aston Villa boss, the club is taking their time to appoint the right figure who can take Villa forward.
Former Everton and West Ham manager, Sam Allardyce is currently out of job. While Villa haven’t reportedly approached him, the veteran Premier League manager has expressed his desire to take the managerial reigns if the club ask for his help.
Allardyce said to TalkSport that he would be open to speaking to the club about the role if he is approached.
John Terry is favourite for the #AVFC job… but Sam Allardyce tells us he would be open to speaking to the club about the role if he is approached@AVFCOfficial fans, would you be happy with Big Sam taking charge of your club? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/w0qMXzgKm9
Some Aston Villa fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction after hearing Allardyce’s comments.
While some of them feel that Villa need an experienced manager who can guide the club to promotion, the majority of the fans do not want him at the club.
Here are some of the best reactions from the Villa fans on Twitter:
No thanks we’ve just got rid of one dinosaur we don’t want another
Trying to save face for not being approached?!
That’s alright Sam cause we wouldn’t fancy you either
You must be joking, i’d rather have Sam Fox than that dinosaur
How nice of him to be prepared to talk to us, the arrogance
Aston Villa are a big football club a good proper football club one that should be in the prem and banging on the door for Europe like my club, Sam Allardyce is a one trick safety manager happy to.survive and take the media plaudits who are up his arse. Dinosaur whos done nowt.
To be fair, Allardyce is an old school type of manager who is not tactically very smart. Villa need managers who are progressive in their outlook and will promise attacking football at Villa Park.