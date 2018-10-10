Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Aston Villa fans react to Sam Allardyce’s comments on vacant managerial job

10 October, 2018 Aston Villa, English Championship, Transfer News & Rumours


While John Terry is being considered the favourite to become the next Aston Villa boss, the club is taking their time to appoint the right figure who can take Villa forward.

Former Everton and West Ham manager, Sam Allardyce is currently out of job. While Villa haven’t reportedly approached him, the veteran Premier League manager has expressed his desire to take the managerial reigns if the club ask for his help.

Allardyce said to TalkSport that he would be open to speaking to the club about the role if he is approached.

Some Aston Villa fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction after hearing Allardyce’s comments.

While some of them feel that Villa need an experienced manager who can guide the club to promotion, the majority of the fans do not want him at the club.

Here are some of the best reactions from the Villa fans on Twitter:

To be fair, Allardyce is an old school type of manager who is not tactically very smart. Villa need managers who are progressive in their outlook and will promise attacking football at Villa Park.

