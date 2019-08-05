Aston Villa fans react to Said Benrahma transfer update

Aston Villa fans on social networking site Twitter feel that Said Benrahma would be a cracking signing for the club.
According to reports from the Daily Express, both Benrahma and Neal Maupay are expected to leave Brentford before the transfer window closes on Thursday.
While Villa are likely to miss out on Maupay, there is a very good chance that Dean Smith could pull off a deal for Benrahma before the end of the transfer window.
The report claims that the 23-year-old right-winger could be heading towards Villa Park.
Villa earlier had offered a fee in the region of £14 million to Brentford for Benrahma but it was rejected.
Sky Sports reported that Villa are not willing to go beyond that figure. In fact, the acquisition of Trezeguet was seen as an alternative for him.
However, with just a few days left for the transfer window to slam shut, Villa are ready to give it a shot to sign the exciting winger.
Villa have already splashed over £100 million on new players, and it would be a massive transfer window for them if they can add Benrahma to their squad.