Aston Villa fans react to Ryan Kent transfer link

According to a recent report from The Sun, Aston Villa are looking to sign Liverpool midfielder Ryan Kent in the summer transfer window.
The Villans could return to the Premier League next season if they win the Championship play-off final against Derby County at Wembley on Monday.
Many Villa fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction on Kent and it seems like they want the club to make a move for the 22-year-old attacking midfielder.
Kent spent the 2018-19 campaign on loan at Rangers where he impressed heavily under Steven Gerrard, scoring six goals and providing nine assists in 43 appearances in all competitions.
The report claimed that Villa are keen to purchase Kent in a £10m deal. The Liverpool youngster is keen to play at a high level in England next season and Dean Smith is willing to buy the Scottish PFA Young Player of the Year.
Here are some of the best reactions from Villa fans on Twitter:
Ryan Kent 10 million? Really? Hmmmmm…..#UTV #AVFC
— AVFC1874 (@AV1874AV) May 26, 2019
Alan Hutton punched Paul Lambert in the old firm derby and went on to become one of the fan’s favourites.
Ryan Kent punched Scott Brown in the old firm derby and Villa are linked with him.
Could Ryan Kent become a fan favourite at Villa Park? #AVFC 🤔
— Harry Batters (@harrybatters) May 26, 2019
If it happens, going to Aston Villa would be a great move for Ryan Kent. Hopefully he won’t end up back at Rangers, he needs to play in a stronger league to keep developing – Villa play good football and are improving. Should command a good fee for Liverpool, too. #LFC #AVFC
— The Kopinion (@The_Kopinion) May 26, 2019
Kent is actually good
— JamesAvfc (@JamesAvfc4) May 26, 2019
He just won best young player in the Scottish league so seems to be coming into his own now. I’m sure he’s better than adomah anyway 😂😂
— Luke Maggs (@Lukemaggs16) May 26, 2019
He’d be a top top signing if we don’t go up.
— Sam 🇪🇬 (@1_0_1_0_1_0_I) May 26, 2019