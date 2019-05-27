Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Aston Villa fans react to Ryan Kent transfer link

27 May, 2019 Aston Villa, English Championship, English Premier League, Liverpool, Transfer News & Rumours

According to a recent report from The Sun, Aston Villa are looking to sign Liverpool midfielder Ryan Kent in the summer transfer window.

The Villans could return to the Premier League next season if they win the Championship play-off final against Derby County at Wembley on Monday.

Many Villa fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction on Kent and it seems like they want the club to make a move for the 22-year-old attacking midfielder.

Kent spent the 2018-19 campaign on loan at Rangers where he impressed heavily under Steven Gerrard, scoring six goals and providing nine assists in 43 appearances in all competitions.

The report claimed that Villa are keen to purchase Kent in a £10m deal. The Liverpool youngster is keen to play at a high level in England next season and Dean Smith is willing to buy the Scottish PFA Young Player of the Year.

Here are some of the best reactions from Villa fans on Twitter:

