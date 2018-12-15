Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Aston Villa fans react to Rico Henry transfer link

15 December, 2018 Aston Villa, English Championship, Transfer News & Rumours


Dean Smith previously worked with Rico Henry at Brentford and he is reportedly looking to bring him to the Villa Park in the January transfer window.

One of the areas where Smith needs to bolster is the left-back position. Alan Hutton has played much of last season out of position at left-back and therefore Smith will be looking to add a solid player in that position.

According to the Express and Star, the Villa manager wants to bring a new left-back to the Midlands, and the 47-year-old is lining up a move for the highly-rated Brentford defender Rico Henry.

Smith was the manager when Henry first played under him at League One with Walsall. He signed him for Brentford in 2016, and now another potential reunion could be on the cards.

He is a player with tremendous potential but has struggled to stay fit since moving to Griffin Park. He has started just two Championship games this season, but the 21-year-old would be a fantastic addition to the squad.

Aston Villa fans took to Twitter to express their reaction, and some of them want him to be signed in January.

