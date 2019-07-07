Aston Villa fans react to reports that club are not close to signing ex-Chelsea star Gary Cahill

According to Birmingham Mail’s Gregg Evans, Aston Villa are not close to signing former Chelsea centre-back Gary Cahill.
#avfc are NOT close to signing Gary Cahill. Would he be a decent signing? Yes. Could things change? Possibly but unlikely. Anything imminent? Definitely not.
The Englishman has left the Stamford Bridge outfit after his contract expired at the end of last season, and Dean Smith’s side have been linked with an interest.
The Villans want a new centre-back with Axel Tuanzebe and Tyrone Mings back to Manchester United and Bournemouth respectively after their loan deals ended.
Tuanzebe has since signed a new deal with the Red Devils as he is set to feature for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side next term, while Villa and the Cherries are yet to agree on a fee for Mings.
Free agent Cahill could provide Aston Villa with quality cover at the back given his Premier League experience, but some fans aren’t keen on having the EPL winner at Villa Park.
Here is how they reacted to reports that the club aren’t close to signing him:
Wouldn’t be a decent signing. Things need to change and no longer throw money at the obvious, past it players that don’t fit our philosophy.
No. Hopefully not. Hopefully not #avfc
How would this be a good signing?
Not fussed. There are much better long term options out there right now.
Is he any good on the ball ⚽️ and then running 🏃🏻♂️ with it where forwards are faster and fitter?
Absolute joke
Don’t want him, has nothing to offer, best days are well behind him, must be Mings, he is hungry, loves the club and has age on his side still.
The 33-year-old spent eight years with Villa, featuring in four seasons with the senior team before leaving for Bolton Wanderers.
Cahill had a trophy-laden career with Chelsea and isn’t short of options as he looks for a new club.
As a back-up, he definitely brings top quality to the table, but he is likely to prefer to move to a place where he can be guaranteed of regular football.