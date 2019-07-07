Blog Teams Aston Villa Aston Villa fans react to reports that club are not close to signing ex-Chelsea star Gary Cahill

According to Birmingham Mail’s Gregg Evans, Aston Villa are not close to signing former Chelsea centre-back Gary Cahill.

The Englishman has left the Stamford Bridge outfit after his contract expired at the end of last season, and Dean Smith’s side have been linked with an interest.

The Villans want a new centre-back with Axel Tuanzebe and Tyrone Mings back to Manchester United and Bournemouth respectively after their loan deals ended.

Tuanzebe has since signed a new deal with the Red Devils as he is set to feature for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side next term, while Villa and the Cherries are yet to agree on a fee for Mings.

Free agent Cahill could provide Aston Villa with quality cover at the back given his Premier League experience, but some fans aren’t keen on having the EPL winner at Villa Park.

Here is how they reacted to reports that the club aren’t close to signing him:

The 33-year-old spent eight years with Villa, featuring in four seasons with the senior team before leaving for Bolton Wanderers.

Cahill had a trophy-laden career with Chelsea and isn’t short of options as he looks for a new club.

As a back-up, he definitely brings top quality to the table, but he is likely to prefer to move to a place where he can be guaranteed of regular football.

