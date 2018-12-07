Aston Villa fans react to reports linking them with Tom Heaton

Aston Villa are thought to be interested in the Burnley keeper Tom Heaton.
The Premier League shot-stopper is surplus to requirements at Turf Moor and the Championship club are keen on providing him with an exit route.
Heaton is too good to be a backup and leaving Burnley for regular football makes a lot of sense.
At Aston Villa, he could be their new number one and he would improve Dean Smith’s side a lot as well.
Before his injury and the arrival of Hart, Heaton was sensational for Burnley. He even earned a place in the national team setup. He will be looking to force his way into the England side once again.
It will be interesting to see if the two clubs manage to agree on a deal.
Convincing Burnley to sell should not be a problem. Hart is the number one at Turf Moor now and Nick Pope is a solid back up keeper. Dyche has no need for Heaton now.
Here is how the Villa fans reacted to the links with the £35,000-a-week star.
Pls let this happen 👌🏻🙌🏻
— woodyAVFC83 (@Woodyshama1) December 6, 2018
That would be an excellent bit of business. Finally get shot of that Norwegian Clown Nyland.
— John Colclough (@jtccolclough) December 6, 2018
He’s a solid keeper and would be a v good signing for us.
— Smiffy (@SmithyAVPaul) December 6, 2018
Welcomed with open arms
— Jay (@j_bugden82) December 6, 2018
I’ll be so happy with this signing
— Alan Hutton Junior (@AlanHuttonJR) December 6, 2018
Great bit of business.
— Crayf🎄 (@ViIIaFC) December 6, 2018
That would be another very significant piece of the jigsaw in place 👍🏼
— Phil (@PhilArnold4) December 7, 2018
Be quality that
— Olly Gibbs (@OllyGibbs) December 6, 2018