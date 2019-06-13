Aston Villa fans react to reports club are preparing a £10 million bid for Southampton left-back Matt Targett

According to The Sun, Aston Villa want to secure the signature of Southampton left-back Matt Targett this summer as they prepare for life back in the English top-flight.
The 23-year-old was close to moving to Fulham in January having spent last 2017-18 on loan at Craven Cottage but would be glad a deal fell through after the London side relegated at the end of last term.
The Saints will flog Targett for £10 million, and Villa boss Dean Smith could swoop as he has identified the Englishman as his first choice to add competition at left-back next season.
Aston Villa fans on Twitter seem to cherish the idea of having the Southampton man at Villa Park next season, and here is how some of them reacted to the reports:
Just putting out there, Matt Targett & Kalvin Phillips would be cracking signings
— Villa / Brazen (@VillaFansUnited) June 12, 2019
Matt Targett would be a great signing
— vízzy9 (@vizzy9) June 12, 2019
Rumours of ten million for Matt Targett? pic.twitter.com/Q1dXaU0vCD
— MarkJ (@VillaMarkPGH) June 12, 2019
I would happily pay double that. He is quality.
— Captain Grealish. (@10Grealish) June 12, 2019
Should get him his a good LB
— OsamaNajib19AVFC (@ONajib18) June 12, 2019
Very good singing we should pull the deal off and start him at left back
— jack (@jack84876555) June 12, 2019
That’s a good signing for sure! Much better than Taylor
— Archie Davies (@adaviesavfc) June 12, 2019
Football Insider are reporting that Southampton will sell 8 senior players including Targett and Austin. So there could be something in this rumour. I think Targett and Austin in a double deal would be good signings.
— Liam Flanagan (@LF_Doom) June 12, 2019
Yes please
— Matt (@MainManMiIe) June 12, 2019
Decent player and would be a good addition to the squad, but we also have Frédéric Guilbert to join up with us for next season.
— Paul Ireland (@PIrelandIIAPS) June 12, 2019
Matt Targett would be a very decent signing
— Con (@ConCarp98) June 12, 2019
I’d be happy with Matt Targett as our starting LB for next season. How does everyone else feel? 👀 #avfc https://t.co/V8Ld0Z1e83
— Cole – TalkAstonVilla (@TalkAstonVilla) June 12, 2019
I'd be very happy with Matt Targett as our left back signing. Young, talented, bags of potential with pl experience, fits the profile perfectly and not exactly breaking the bank at £10million #avfc
— Jike McGriff (@ingreenskies) June 12, 2019
Targett started 13 games in the Premier League last season, featuring in three more off the bench after losing his berth to Ryan Bertrand at the end of the campaign.
Given his experience and quality, he definitely would be a great addition to the Villans, and he will be looking to prove his worth to Smith and Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate ahead of Euros 2020.