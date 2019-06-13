Blog Teams Aston Villa Aston Villa fans react to reports club are preparing a £10 million bid for Southampton left-back Matt Targett

According to The Sun, Aston Villa want to secure the signature of Southampton left-back Matt Targett this summer as they prepare for life back in the English top-flight.

The 23-year-old was close to moving to Fulham in January having spent last 2017-18 on loan at Craven Cottage but would be glad a deal fell through after the London side relegated at the end of last term.

The Saints will flog Targett for £10 million, and Villa boss Dean Smith could swoop as he has identified the Englishman as his first choice to add competition at left-back next season.

Aston Villa fans on Twitter seem to cherish the idea of having the Southampton man at Villa Park next season, and here is how some of them reacted to the reports:

Targett started 13 games in the Premier League last season, featuring in three more off the bench after losing his berth to Ryan Bertrand at the end of the campaign.

Given his experience and quality, he definitely would be a great addition to the Villans, and he will be looking to prove his worth to Smith and Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate ahead of Euros 2020.

