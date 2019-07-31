Blog Columns Site News Aston Villa fans react to reported agreement for Tom Heaton

31 July, 2019

Aston Villa have agreed on a deal to sign the Burnley keeper Tom Heaton this summer.

According to The Telegraph, the Premier League side will pay around £8m plus add ons for the 33-year-old.

Heaton was one of the best keepers in the country before his injury and if he manages to recapture that form, he could be an asset for Villa.

Dean Smith wanted to bring in an experienced shot-stopper this summer and Heaton should be his number one keeper next season.

Jed Steer is clearly talented but he is too young to start in the Premier League every week.

It will be interesting to see how Heaton performs at Villa now. He lost his regular starting berth to Nick Pope at Burnley first and then Joe Hart came in.

Heaton will want to get back to his best with regular game time at Aston Villa. He managed to force his way into the England setup before his injury and the £42k-a-week Burnley keeper will be hoping to do that once again with his new club now.

Here is how some of the Aston Villa fans have reacted to the news earlier.

