Aston Villa fans react to reported agreement for Tom Heaton

Aston Villa have agreed on a deal to sign the Burnley keeper Tom Heaton this summer.
According to The Telegraph, the Premier League side will pay around £8m plus add ons for the 33-year-old.
Heaton was one of the best keepers in the country before his injury and if he manages to recapture that form, he could be an asset for Villa.
Dean Smith wanted to bring in an experienced shot-stopper this summer and Heaton should be his number one keeper next season.
Jed Steer is clearly talented but he is too young to start in the Premier League every week.
It will be interesting to see how Heaton performs at Villa now. He lost his regular starting berth to Nick Pope at Burnley first and then Joe Hart came in.
Heaton will want to get back to his best with regular game time at Aston Villa. He managed to force his way into the England setup before his injury and the £
Here is how some of the Aston Villa fans have reacted to the news earlier.
Quality keeper. He’ll do us for the next few years while we establish ourselves in the Premier League. Happy days. 🦁🦁🦁
— Trevor Adams 🦁 (@TJAdams1976) July 31, 2019
Thank God. The thought of going into the season with Kalinic as no 2 was scary. Steer will be a very good, capable no 2 who will push Heaton all the way
— Bozzy 🌹🦁 (@bozzystuff) July 31, 2019
Best GK signing we could have made IMO. Experienced ✔️ leadership ✔️ quality ✔️ in his prime ✔️ fairly cheap ✔️ significant upgrade on what we have ✔️
As solid a signing as we could have made really. #avfc
— Chrsmo (@Chrsmo) July 31, 2019
Quality keeper proven premiership player
— davidsmith (@DavidsmithMrbre) July 31, 2019
Anyone moaning about age is deluded. 33 is nothing for a GK. Easily got 4/5 years in him. Solid GK. Prem experience. Commanding. Great signing.
— ChrisD (@LooseCannon_81) July 31, 2019
Love this to bits
— Andrew Maddox (@MaddoxAVFC) July 31, 2019