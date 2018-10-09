Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Aston Villa fans react to potential Roberto Martinez appointment

9 October, 2018 Aston Villa, English Championship, Transfer News & Rumours


Ever since Steve Bruce has been relieved of his duties, Aston Villa have been linked with a host of new names for the vacant managerial position.

Former Arsenal striker and club legend Thierry Henry is favourite to become Villa’s next manager, but according to reports from Sky Sports, Roberto Martinez is in line for the role as well.

The report claims that Martinez would be considered by the Villa board if Henry doesn’t get the job. A lot of Villa fans have taken to social networking site Twitter and many of them don’t want him as their next boss.

Martinez has had the experience of managing Premier League clubs before, and he has done well with the Belgium national team. So, he won’t be a bad option for the club.

The former Everton boss is known for his attacking brand of football, but every side he has managed has shown defensive vulnerability.

Here are some of the best reactions from the Villa fans on Twitter:

