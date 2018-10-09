Aston Villa fans react to potential Roberto Martinez appointment

Ever since Steve Bruce has been relieved of his duties, Aston Villa have been linked with a host of new names for the vacant managerial position.
Former Arsenal striker and club legend Thierry Henry is favourite to become Villa’s next manager, but according to reports from Sky Sports, Roberto Martinez is in line for the role as well.
The report claims that Martinez would be considered by the Villa board if Henry doesn’t get the job. A lot of Villa fans have taken to social networking site Twitter and many of them don’t want him as their next boss.
Martinez has had the experience of managing Premier League clubs before, and he has done well with the Belgium national team. So, he won’t be a bad option for the club.
The former Everton boss is known for his attacking brand of football, but every side he has managed has shown defensive vulnerability.
Here are some of the best reactions from the Villa fans on Twitter:
martinez is a no from me. not a very good club manager imo #avfc
— David Logan (@thelogan1975) October 8, 2018
Roberto Martinez should never get anywhere near our club …. another media over hype lovey #avfc @AVFCOfficial
— OnceaVillaman (@Penfold1806) October 8, 2018
Always liked his style but needs to address past defensive fragilities.
— KKay Kasir (@Kkasir23) October 8, 2018
This is getting silly now
— forever_villa (@antonyruston) October 8, 2018
NO THANK YOU! Next candidate please 😀
— Matt Franks (@MattFranks2) October 8, 2018
Please not! How Martinez got the Belgian job I’m still mystified
— Johnnie Donnelly (@Donnellydarko) October 8, 2018
No thanks
— Christopher Barrows (@Chris__Barrows) October 8, 2018
What a joke 🤣
— Vernon Morrissey (@villa_vernon) October 8, 2018