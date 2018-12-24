Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Aston Villa fans react to Orjan Nyland’s display vs Leeds

Aston Villa fans react to Orjan Nyland’s display vs Leeds

24 December, 2018 Aston Villa, English Championship, Transfer News & Rumours


Aston Villa crashed to a 3-2 defeat against Leeds United in the Championship last night.

Despite having an impressive 2-0 lead within the first seventeen minutes, Dean Smith’s men failed to hold on to their advantage and they were punished accordingly.

Aston Villa have been fragile at the back this season and their weaknesses were evident once again last night.

It will be interesting to see how Smith plugs these gaps in his side in January. Villa should look to invest in a defender. They have already signed a new keeper in Kalinic.

Orjan Nyland has had a poor season so far and Kalinic’s arrival was most needed. A spell away from the starting lineup would be good for Nyland right now. He is under pressure and Smith needs to take him out of the firing line for a while.

The Aston Villa fans weren’t too happy with their shot stopper’s performance last night. They took to Twitter to share their thoughts on Nyland.

Here are some of the reactions from earlier.

Ian Wright reacts to Tottenham's performance against Everton
Leeds fans react to Peacock-Farrell's display vs Aston Villa

About The Author

Sai

Mass Communications Graduate. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]sportslens[dot]com