Aston Villa fans react to Orjan Nyland display vs Reading

Aston Villa maintained their unbeaten run in the 2018-19 Championship after they earned a frustrating 1-1 draw against Reading on Saturday at Villa Park.
Steve Bruce’s side were on course to picking up all three points after Ahmed Elmohamady gave them the lead early in the second half. However, they were denied the three points as Sama Baldock scored a 93rd-minute penalty for the visitors.
There were some notable performances from the Villa players, but one who really impressed against the Royals was goalkeeper Orjan Nyland.
The Norway international, who joined Villa this summer from Ingolstadt 04, made a shaky start at his new club. However, he is gradually gaining confidence, and was brilliant against Reading on Saturday.
He came under criticism for his performance against Ipswich, but he responded strongly with a brilliant performance. The 27-year-old made a fantastic double save during the match, and should have kept a clean sheet.
Some Villa fans took to social networking site Twitter and praised him heavily for his brilliant performance. Here are some of the best reactions:
Villa have moved to fourth in the Championship table with nine points from five games.