Aston Villa fans react to Ollie Watkins’ England call-up

Gareth Southgate named his 26-man England squad for the upcoming international break and Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins has received his call-up after an impressive season with the West Midlands club.

Watkins signed for Aston Villa at the start of this season and the 25-year-old has proven to be a superb addition to Dean Smith’s attack.





The former Brentford striker has 12 goals to his name in all competitions and he has established himself as a key player for Villa this season.

It is no surprise that Southgate has decided to call up the 25-year-old striker and it will be interesting to see if he gets a chance to impress for England now.

However, the England manager’s decision to leave out Ezri Konsa is quite baffling.

The 23-year-old is arguably the best English defender in the Premier League right now along with John Stones and he deserved a call-up to the national team.

Konsa’s defensive partner at Aston Villa, Tyrone Mings, has been called up to the national team and some of the Aston Villa fans seem surprised with the decision to leave out the 23-year-old.

Meanwhile, here is how the Aston Villa fans reacted to Ollie Watkins’ call-up to the England national team yesterday.

