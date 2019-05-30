Aston Villa fans react to Neal Maupay transfer link

Many Aston Villa fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction after the reports broke out that the club are looking to sign Neal Maupay in the summer transfer window.
According to reports from The Sun, Villa are preparing a club-record bid of £20m to sign the Brentford striker who scored 25 goals last season for the Championship club.
Dean Smith, the Villa boss signed Maupay at Brentford, and he is keen to reunite with the 22-year-old Frenchman. Villa have booked their place in the Premier League this season, and Smith will be backed by the club owners to shape the squad necessary to compete in the top flight.
Villa were keen to sign Tammy Abraham on a permanent deal, but the young striker has informed Smith and the club hierarchy that he wants to test himself at Chelsea this season.
Maupay has an excellent scoring record in the Championship, and many fans have taken to Twitter to express their reactions. Here are some of the selected tweets:
maupay would be a brilliant one!!
— Billy (@BillyAVFC_) May 29, 2019
Please!
— Keith Aston (@KeithAston8) May 29, 2019
I agree, I like Tammy but I feel Maupay edges him in a number of attributes, let’s not forget Tammy had to be persuaded to come to us at the last minute and was contemplating bailing on us in Jan.
— Aston Villa FC (@VITA_IOS) May 29, 2019
I’m seeing a lot of maupay and Marega links. Big height difference which obviously poses a problem when we cross it in a lot however… with lolley, because of his good dribbling he takes the ball close to the goal.
— Patryk Doherty #AstonVillaSteppedUp (@PatrykZD2) May 30, 2019
Blessing in disguise . Not sure he’s good enough for epl yet. If we’re gonna spend big . We need proven. Same goes with Maupay
— Kaza (@pkaza84) May 29, 2019
Best striker in The Championship last season. He wouldn’t be overawed or bullied in the Premier League and he’s clinical as all hell. £20m is a lot of money for a player who hasn’t played in that top flight, but for a 22 year old with such a high ceiling I’d be in.
— d 🌹 (@hot_diggity_d) May 29, 2019