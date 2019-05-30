Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Aston Villa fans react to Neal Maupay transfer link

30 May, 2019 Aston Villa, English Championship, Transfer News & Rumours

Many Aston Villa fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction after the reports broke out that the club are looking to sign Neal Maupay in the summer transfer window.

According to reports from The Sun, Villa are preparing a club-record bid of £20m to sign the Brentford striker who scored 25 goals last season for the Championship club.

Dean Smith, the Villa boss signed Maupay at Brentford, and he is keen to reunite with the 22-year-old Frenchman. Villa have booked their place in the Premier League this season, and Smith will be backed by the club owners to shape the squad necessary to compete in the top flight.

Villa were keen to sign Tammy Abraham on a permanent deal, but the young striker has informed Smith and the club hierarchy that he wants to test himself at Chelsea this season.

Maupay has an excellent scoring record in the Championship, and many fans have taken to Twitter to express their reactions. Here are some of the selected tweets:

