Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Aston Villa fans react to Mile Jedinak’s performance vs Sheffield United

Aston Villa fans react to Mile Jedinak’s performance vs Sheffield United

9 February, 2019 Aston Villa, English Championship, General Football News, Sheffield United, Site News, Transfer News & Rumours


Aston Villa rescued a 3-3 draw against Sheffield United in the Championship last night.

Dean Smith’s men did extremely well to fight back from 3-0 down to secure a point in front of the home fans.

Three goals in the last twelve minutes turned the game on its head.

Billy Sharp hit a memorable hattrick to put Sheffield United in the lead with just eight minutes left. However, the likes of Tyrone Mings, Tammy Abraham and Andre Green scored in quick succession for the hosts.

Despite not managing to win, the result will have given Villa enormous confidence and belief. The fans will be delighted to see the fighting mentality from the players as well.

Overall, Smith will be unhappy with the performance of his players. The likes of Jedinak had an abysmal outing.

The Aston Villa defensive midfielder struggled to break down the play at the heart of the midfield and he also failed to shield the back four.

Aston Villa fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the 34-year-old’s performance last night.

Here are some of the fan reactions from earlier.

Andrea Radrizzani has a message for Izzy Brown on Twitter
Paul Ince says he's surprised that Paul Scholes is set to become Oldham Athletic manager

About The Author

Sai

Mass Communications Graduate. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]sportslens[dot]com