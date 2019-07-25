Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Aston Villa fans react to Mattia Perin transfer link

25 July, 2019 Aston Villa, English Premier League, Transfer News & Rumours

Aston Villa are reportedly showing interest in signing Juventus goalkeeper Mattia Perin, and have been in talks to sign him after his move to Benfica fell through.

Reliable journalist Gianluca Di Marzio claimed yesterday that Villa are interested in signing the Serie A shot-stopper.

Villa are in the hunt to sign a goalkeeper this summer and has been linked with several players so far including Tom Heaton and Jack Butland.

However, it seems they are now exploring options abroad. The 26-year-old was the second choice keeper at Juventus last season, but he did impress whenever he took the gloves.

Dean Smith’s side are in talks with Juventus’ director of sport Fabio Paratici to sign the Italy international.

Last season, he kept five clean sheets in his nine Serie A appearances, and many Villa fans feel that he would be a very good signing for the club. Here are some of the selected tweets:

