Aston Villa fans react to Matt Targett’s display vs Brighton

Aston Villa picked up a stunning late win over Brighton on Saturday.
Jack Grealish and Matt Targett scored to give Dean Smith’s side a valuable win at home.
Dean Smith will be pleased with the performance of his players and he will be hoping to put together a winning streak now.
Summer signing Matt Targett put in a splendid performance for the home side. Not only did he defend well throughout the game, but he also managed to score fantastic stoppage-time winner as well.
The Aston Villa fans were left impressed with the full back’s overall contribution.
Targett will be delighted with his showing and he will be looking to build on this as the season progresses.
The former Saints player was always highly rated because of his potential and he is starting to show his quality in the Premier League now.
Aston Villa fans will be quite excited about his development in future.
Some of the home fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on Targett’s performance and here are the tweets.
Matt targett probably a bigger game changer. 3 games, when he was on the pitch we won all
— Tom (@t_mcg_4) October 20, 2019
Give this man a knighthood🤷🏼♂️
— Kieran Hateley (@HateleyKieran) October 19, 2019
Well played Matty boy!
— Scottish Cafu 🏴🇬🇧🏴🇪🇺 (@garyb_avfc) October 19, 2019
Looking the part Matt, well done on the goal today!
— Chris Leavey (@Chris_L_75) October 19, 2019
You’ve made such a difference! Keep up the incredible work 👏🏻
— Gary B (@GaryBolton91) October 19, 2019