Aston Villa fans react to Matt Targett transfer link

According to reports from The Mirror (19th August, page 64) Aston Villa are keen to sign Matt Targett from Southampton on loan before the end of this month.
The Villa boss has expressed his desire to bolster the squad and is looking to bring in one or two players on loan before the loan window closes on 31st August.
The 22-year-old was wanted by Premier League new comers Fulham, and the Cottagers even made a £15 million bid for him. However, the Saints rejected their offer on the deadline day.
Fulham turned to Joe Bryan instead who was also a reported target of Aston Villa. Steve Bruce could face strong competition for the Southampton defender, as reports suggest that Middlesbrough are also heavily keen.
Both Villa and Boro are short of players in the left-back position, and that Targett would be a fantastic addition to their squad. Targett is a product of Southampton’s academy system, and helped Fulham to promotion last season.
He has Premier League experience as well having featured 27 times for the Saints. Aston Villa fans believe that Targett will be a fantastic signing for the club. Here are some of the selected tweets:
Targett, Ojo and Abraham would improve AV significantly. Still need another CB though.
— DG (@grantorrr) August 19, 2018
Villa target Targett. I’ll get my coat
— Nick Nelson (@nelsonusm) August 19, 2018
I think if we got the palace bolasie in then happy days, but I’d like to see targett, bolasie and a striker hopefully Abraham but can’t see him coming tbh
— ben_avfc7 (@Benavfc2) August 20, 2018
If we get Bolasie, Targett and then a striker either Abraham or Long then we’ll be flying 🔥 they should be no excuses!! #avfc
— Aston Villa Updates (@AstonVilla_info) August 20, 2018
Targett would be an ideal signing for #AVFC. Let’s hope they aren’t just rumours!
— Philip Henry Roberts (@iamVilla) August 20, 2018
I’d have Matt Targett at Villa in a heartbeat. 👍
— MarkJ (@VillaMarkPGH) August 19, 2018
Matt Targett would be an excellent acquisition, however Southampton rejected £15m for him in the summer, so can’t see them letting him go now.
— Andy (@AndyVilla80) August 19, 2018