Aston Villa fans react to Matt Targett transfer link

Aston Villa fans have taken to social networking site Twitter after reports broke out that the Villans are interested in signing Matt Targett from Southampton this summer.
According to reports from Express and Star, Villa are set to launch a bid for the 23-year-old defender who is looking to leave St Mary’s in search of regular first-team action.
Sky Sports journalist Kaveh Solhekol has reported on his Twitter account that Villa are currently in talks with the Saints to sign the defender.
The newly promoted Premier League side are now ready to firm up their interest with a formal offer of around £8million.
It has been a busy transfer window for the Villans as they prepare for life in the Premier League.
They have completed as many as five signings – Jota, Anwar El Ghazi, Harry McKirdy, Wesley Moraes and Kortney Hause – this summer, but Dean Smith is still looking to bring in further six new faces.
Many Villa fans think that Targett would be a good addition to the squad. Here are some of the selected tweets:
Been after him a while
Excellent signing if this happens
Surely with him and Taylor for LB cover we must be thinking of Hause as Tuanzebe replacement
Yes. Delighted.
Cheers Kaveh. Just seal the deal for us now
