Aston Villa fans react to links with Yoann Barbet

Aston Villa are looking to sign Yoann Barbet this summer.
As per Asist Analiz, the newly promoted side want to sign the defender on a free transfer.
The 26-year-old is out of contract and Wolves are keeping tabs on the player as well.
It will be interesting to see if Villa can agree on a deal with the player now. Barbet has done well in English football and he could prove to be a good option for Dean Smith.
Aston Villa are in need of defensive depth right now. They are apparently keen on Tyrone Mings as well.
Barbet has been in England for four years and he should be able to adapt to Aston Villa’s style quickly. He could make an immediate impact for them next year.
The towering defender plays as the left-sided centre back and he can fill in as a left back as well. Barbet is a good passer of the ball and he could be the ideal partner for Mings if Villa manage to sign him on a permanent basis from Bournemouth.
On a free transfer, this seems like a no brainer and Aston Villa should do everything in their power to make it happen.
The 6ft 2in defender might relish the chance to play in the Premier League as well and therefore it might not be too hard to convince him.